There is less and less to celebrate Mother’s Day this Sunday 09 May. Even with the health crisis caused by the pandemic, the tradition of wanting to spend an endearing moment with the most important woman in our lives does not change.

Due to the important date, we have compiled the best tapes to watch this weekend. Next, we share the deliveries available in the Amazon Prime catalog.

Like Mother, Like Daughter (2017)

Although inseparable, Abril and her mother Mado couldn’t be more different. The 30-year-old daughter is married, works and is organized, unlike her mother, who at 47 remains an eternal carefree teenager, dependent on her daughter since her divorce.

The Rebel Mothers Club (2016)

Like most modern mothers, Amy takes care of everyone but herself. Her life is made up of a happy marriage, A’s kids, a beautiful home, and perfect hair 365 days a year. But this is all just appearance and she is about to explode.

A family with a mother (2019)

Chahuita, a housewife, excellent cook and grandmother of a peculiar family, decides to prepare her traditional mole de olla for her birthday with her great secret recipe, and invite the whole family for lunch. But fate had a couple of surprises in store for her, and the matriarch dies without knowing that she finally won the lottery jackpot.

Mothers Day (2016)

With a stellar cast, it is a tribute to mothers around the world. This emotional comedy invites us to enjoy the laughter, crying and love that arise when three generations come together to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Six weeks to mother’s day (2017)

Set in the remote jungle of Thailand, 150 underprivileged and orphaned students attending the country’s first democratic school prepare a special celebration to honor their remarkable adoptive mother on Mother’s Day.