Movies | Time magazine: Aki Kaurismäki’s Dead Leaves is the best film of the year

In its article, Time lists the ten best films of the current year.

Supervisor Aki Kaurismäki Dead leaves -the film’s international acclaim continues. Now a respected American Time magazine has elevated it to the best film of the year.

“Kaurismäki is a master of gestureless comedy that believes in humanity,” the magazine writes.

In its article, Time lists the ten best films of the current year.

Number three on the list is by Jonathan Glazer guided by The Zone of Interestwhich will be released in theaters in Finland in early 2024. The magazine has taken second place Bradley Cooper’s Maestro’swhich is coming to streaming service Netflix later in December.

Dead leaves had its US premiere in mid-November.

Critics have been impressed. For example of The New York Times critic Manohla Dargis describes the film as fun, relatable and enjoyable.

Last spring, the film received the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, which is considered the third most important prize of the festival.