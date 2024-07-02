Movies | Tim Burton’s new Beetlejuice opens the Venice Film Festival

Movies|Michael Keaton returns to his role as the exorcist Beetlejuice.

Supervisor Tim Burton’s movie Beetlejuice Beetlejuice opens the Venice Film Festival in August, the event informs.

The film is a sequel to the one released in 1988 Beetlejuice-for a horror comedy. The premiere will be held on August 28 in Venice, but the film is not included in the competition series of the film festival.

To the theaters Beetlejuice Beetlejuice coming in September.

In the sequel, familiar faces from the first film will be seen: they will return to their main roles Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara.

Film magazine Variety’s according to the film’s new stars are, among others, those directed by Burton Wednesdayfamiliar from the series Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe.

Shaking continues for 36 years of the first Beetlejuice after the events. Ortega is Lydia’s (Ryder) daughter Astrid, who finds a portal to the afterlife and unleashes the exorcist Beetlejuice (Keaton).

First Beetlejuice was a hit with audiences in the late 1980s and won an Academy Award for Best Costume Design. A sequel was soon planned, but the project failed time and time again over the decades.

Beetlejuice is one of the most famous characters created by Burton. Burton is remembered for his dark films such as Edward Scissorhands (1990) and Sweeney Todd (2007) and the 1990s Batman– movies.

The Venice Film Festival takes place from August 28 to August 7. September The films of the competition series will be announced on July 23.