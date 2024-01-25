Movies | This weekend in Inari, we will see “ghost pictures” on one of the world's most exotic open-air stages

The rise of Sámi cinema, spearheaded by Je'vida, can be seen at Inari's Skábmagovat festival, which specializes in indigenous films. The program of 60 films also includes both funny and dark films from Canada.

Inari

The clock shows three o'clock on a Wednesday afternoon, but the snowy forest is already turning blue towards the dark. The full moon shines over the pine tops.

The conditions for watching the film are therefore getting ready, and the screen is ready. It was carved into the forest out of snow for the weekend's Skábmagovat film festival. The video projector throws a tuning picture on the snow wall.

Pakkanen is creaking the festival's artistic director Jorma Lehtolan under the boots as he steps in front of the snowy screen. Lehtola smiles with satisfaction, and no wonder.

The festival poster was designed by graphic artist Ellen-Maarit Juuso.

Skábmagovat, which specializes in films of indigenous peoples, is organized in Inari for the 26th time. The Snow Theater has been a performance venue and a hallmark of the event since the beginning. The name of the festival is “Kaamoskuvat” in Finnish.

This year's the program includes about 60 films, which are shown in addition to the snow theater at the Sámi museum in Siida and the Sajos cultural center next to it.

From Monday, the films can also be watched online via the festival's website.

In order to enter the program, a film must have a director or producer belonging to the indigenous people, says Lehtola.

He reads into the gems of the event Rosie's (Canada, 2022). The comedy is about an orphaned girl among the rainbow people in 1980s Montreal. Humor makes the difference Rosie's from many indigenous films, which often recount the oppression faced by the ethnic minority.

In the Rosie comedy, a little girl ends up among the rainbow crowd in 1980s Montreal. Rosie is played by Keris Hope Hill.

But even dark stories have to be told, and so the number one works of the festival include, according to Lehtola, inspired by real events Bones of Crows (Canada, 2022). The drama unravels the shocking history of Canada's boarding school system. Indigenous children disappeared by the thousands in state and Catholic Church schools.

Directed and written by Marie Clements, Bones Of Crows (2022) recounts the cruel fate of indigenous children in boarding schools in Canada.

Rosie's instructor, speaking Cree and Michif languages Gail Maurice belongs to the festival's visitor guard. Maurice also acts In Bones of Crows.

The ban on salmon fishing in Tenojoki causes concern in Sami. Skábmagovat will present a Finnish and Norse Sami documentary on the subject, entitled Ruoktojohka (Fin. “Kotijoki”, direction Kati Eriksen and Scott Thornton) and Luossamorash (Fin. “Lohisuru”, direction Harry Johansen).

The impact of the salmon crisis on Sámi culture will also be discussed at a discussion event at the Sajos Center on Friday.

Last year no less than three feature-length Sámi films premiered, and all of them will be shown this weekend in Inari.

Katja Gauriloff a drama in the Koltan Sámi language Je'vida had its world premiere in the fall at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York and was awarded last weekend at the Tromsø Film Festival as the best feature film from the North.

Agafia Niemenmaa plays young Je'vida in Katja Gauriloff's drama film.

Summer Westin and Anssi Kömin directed documentary Máhccan – Homecoming tells about the return of Sámi objects to Siida in Inari, and the Norwegian Sámi Sara Margrethe Oskalin drama Eallogierdu – The Tundra Within Me describes the life of a Sámi in modern times.

Gauriloff, West and Oskal visit the festival.

“The quantity increases and the quality improves,” says Jorma Lehtola about Sámi cinema. In the past, efforts were made to premiere roughly one work a year from Sami.

At least a drama film produced by the streaming giant Netflix is ​​expected to be seen soon Stolenwhich is based on the Swedish Sámi Ann-Helén Laestadius to a novel that was also successful in the world Varkaus (S&S, 2022).

A Norwegian Sami was selected as the director Elle Márjá Eirawhen the Sámi Film Institute contacted Netflix and offered local forces as producers, says the executive director of the Arctic Indigenous Film Fund Liisa Holmberg.

The cinematographer and the main actors are also Sámi.

A big marker according to Holmberg, it was Disney for the Sámi film Frozen 2 -animated.

During the construction phase, the company's representatives visited Finnish and Norwegian Lapland several times to gather local information. So Frozen 2's the birch trees, rocks, reindeer and costumes reminded me of Saami.

In Holmberg's opinion, Disney's interest in Sámi culture clearly showed that the stories of the northern people attract a large audience to the box office.

“I realized that a big change was coming,” he recalls.

“Until then, we had been told that when there are so few of you, who is interested in your stories.”

Holmberg considered the next milestone to be that Je'vida, Máchhan and Eallogierdu made it to the program of the Toronto Film Festival last year.

In the middle of the forest in the snow theater there is a rustle when the shovel smoothes the snow wall of the stand. Before the performances, reindeer pelts are spread on the snow banks as a seat.

Eva Garcia (left) and Tanja Ikonen adjust the lighting for the snow theater of the Skábmagovat festival. The venue is located in the area of ​​the Siida Museum. Jorma Lehtola recalled the super cold of 1999. Despite them, the festival was organized for the first time.

Jorma Lehtola glances at the audience and talks about a Canadian guest from years ago who described the applause heard in the snow theater as “the slapping of seals”.

A soft sound comes from the audience's hands.

A novelty in the snow theater's program is a nutukas, or reindeer hair shoe disco. The DJ starts the rhythms on the hanki stage after the last outdoor movie.

The event serves as a prelude to Friday and Saturday's festival clubs, where rappers, among others, perform Ailu Valle and Amoc and known for its modern strength Hildá Länsman.

Film festival of indigenous peoples Skábmagovat in Inari Thu–Sun 25.–28.1. Program: www.skabmagovat.fi. Films from the festival can be watched online from 29 January to 6 February.