Movies | “This is exactly this”, actor Kari Ketonen complained at the casino when HS took him to play

In the film Luottomies, directed by actor Kari Ketonen, assets are put on the line in the hope of a quick profit. Is Ketonen also a card man? HS took him to the casino.

A hundred euros to the hand and to the casino. How's it going Kari Ketonen?

It will be seen as soon as the well-known actor-director is taken to a gambling oasis, offered chips and given free rein.

Ketonen's game tactics are interesting, because he has directed and written a comedy film in which a middle-class family man puts his property in a lien in order to earn money for the family to buy a house. Creditor movie: All in premieres on Friday.