Movies | There is now a trend of “human cannibals” in movies and TV

Let’s keep our feet on the ground when making cannibal figures. Let’s describe them as practically and naturally as possible.

“Maybe it helps the audience to break the instinct that makes us see these characters as monsters,” the screenwriter David Kajganich said For Entertainment Weekly in November.

A horror drama written by him Bones and All is one of the works that has received the US media to call cannibalism “trendy”. In a bloody romp, a young couple falls in love and kills people for a meal together. The authors have received awards at film festivals and the main roles feature two young actors on the rise, awarded at the Venice Film Festival Taylor Russell and for example Dunesuperstar seen in the movie Timothée Chalamet.

Also in the Netflix serial killer series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story an attempt was made to understand the cannibal, and for example the glasses seen on the character became small fashion phenomenon. In the beginning of the year, a Disney horror comedy in Fresh introduced a butcher specializing in human meat who sells his product to the wealthy.

Lovers Maren (Taylor Russell) and Lee (Timothée Chalamet) are united by eating human flesh in the movie Bones and All.

Cannibalism is an act that turns values ​​and human rights upside down.

“A living person is completely reduced to mere meat that is cut up and eaten. It is an infinitely terrible thing,” the writer Artemis Kelosaari says.

His works of 2019 The Cannibal Book – writings about the history of cannibalism reviews the phenomenon in science and fiction. Kelosaari is known for its books dealing with extraordinary historical phenomena, such as its collection of stories Turku of ghosts. His debut novel The apple orchard, i.e. a story about bad men combined horror and fantasy with a homoerotic story.

Kelosaari says that he has already been waiting to see the wave of human cannibals. He refers to the portrayal of cannibals as sentient individuals in the same way that vampires—a type of cannibals themselves—were portrayed Anne Rice’s in the book Prisoners of blood in 1976.

Author Artemis Kelosaari’s book Cannibalikirja deals with the history and fiction of cannibalism.

“It’s a trend in Western countries to look in the mirror and notice the evil in ourselves,” says Kelosaari.

With trends, previously demonized groups are seen as human. This also happens In Bones and All, where a hereditary whim causes the main characters to eat human flesh. You have to learn to live with Viet.

One reason to the fact that the topic has become common again is the recycling of taboos. The taboo of cannibalism is so strong that the topic comes up regularly.

A small film boom started already in the 1970s, when Horror films The Texas Chainsaw Murders and Eyes of the night depicted the cannibals of the backwater villages of the United States.

In the past, the Western image of cannibals mainly depicted cannibals from distant countries who cooked people in their cauldrons. Cannibalism represented barbarism elsewhere.

The division into civilized and barbaric people was played in a cult horror film In Cannibal Holocaust (1980), in which the tribe gets fed up with a film crew behaving outrageously and eats them.

In Western fiction, cannibalism has often appeared precisely as an expression of extreme revenge since ancient times. Later Shakespeare put in a power play In Titus Andronicus characters to enjoy the human pie.

A person is always ate people. Archaeologists have found signs of cannibalism around the world. It has been suggested that the traces of handling on the human bones found in Åland – such as incisions reminiscent of peeling or butchering – could have come from cannibalism practiced 5,000 years ago.

Acts are divided into endo- and exo-cannibalism: eating a community member or an outsider.

In many cultures it was believed that eating an enemy weakens the opponent, Archaeologist Nina Maaranen write. In some cultures, the dead were honored by eating it together.

For example, the Christian communion is still associated with cannibalistic symbolism, the consumption of the body and blood of Jesus.

In children’s culture, cannibalism is especially feared in fairy tales, such as the witch who eats children Hannu and Kertu. Little Red Riding Hood-in one version of the fairy tale, the main character ends up eating his grandmother’s meat. Fairy tales have been refined into cartoons in which human-like, anthropomorphic, animals eat each other.

With many the stories have some basis in truth. In the animal world, eating young is a part of survival for many species, and eating children has not been uncommon even among humans during famines.

The Finns were at least in the support forces when the German forces besieged Leningrad in 1941–1944. Famine drove Leningraders to desperate measures: first animals were eaten, then children began to disappear from the city.

Several films have been made about the terrible period, such as by a distinguished Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsan document Block (2005).

Anthony Hopkins (left) played the cannibal Hannibal Lecter in the movie Sacrificial Lambs.

in the 1990’s Sacrificial sheep-thriller and its sequels, the superiorly intelligent serial killer character Hannibal Lecter is obsessed with his preferences for human flesh.

Compared to real-life cannibal serial killers, the asexual and multitalented Lecter is unrealistic, says Kelosaari.

Most of the real-life examples of the character have been overly nice men who have done cruel things in secret. Violence has often been associated with sexual frustration.

Finland’s first a literary cannibal story set at a wedding. A man named Joukonen performs three feats and gets the daughter of a great house as his wife in a story found in a collection of folk songs About the cantelettare (1840).

However, the disgruntled wife criticizes the hero’s appearance. The man gets angry and cuts his bride to pieces. He makes fish cakes from the breasts, which he serves to his mother-in-law. Finally, the slave tells the mother-in-law the truth: “You ate the nipples of your own fetus”.

Since then, cannibalism has rarely appeared in Finnish fiction.

Author Veikko Huovinen built his comics on a racist stereotype in his 1973 short stories Cannibals I and II. In the first, the tribal chief enjoys the fatty liver of a Finnish man in Tanzania, and in the second, a Ugandan exchange student is disappointed by the tasteless meat of a humanist woman in Tampere.

Annika Idström in the 1994 novel Natural food women who are disappointed in their relationships cook for their men.

A similar theme of revenge was seen in the same year in a television series Milkshake. In a series that caused general disgust, a hamburger restaurant grinds a man into steaks.

This kind of black comedy is common: jokes are made about an extremely terrible thing.

“It’s too big a thing to break down with humor,” says Kelosaari.

Mari Rantasila, Niina Nurminen, Tiina Lymi and Minna Koskela played employees of a hamburger restaurant that feeds people in the TV series Milkshake (1994).

Often, cannibalism in popular culture begins to be practiced by a corrupted elite. Supervisor Juha Wuolijoken the 2004 TV movie at the Gourmet Club the members of the gourmet club test the tonsils, and the cannibalism gets out of hand.

Author JP Koskinen used the still life in his 2017 work The Cannibals Cookbook, in which a restaurant critic reviews how different types of people can be prepared into delicacies. There are recipes such as “Sormistroganoff” and “MP and mushrooms in a baking dish”.

In Kelosaari’s opinion, the best and scariest horror story in Finland uses cannibalism. Kari Nenonen in the text Family is the worst (1989) characters accidentally become cannibals.

Unknowingly eating human flesh is powerful in the story, the last twist where the whole world can be turned into a grimace, says Kelosaari.

“Yes, you can guess the twist, but even so, it feels like a blow to the diaphragm.”

True crime is hugely popular at the moment, but the harshest stories also raise backlash.

In the most famous cannibalistic crime in modern Finland, the Pirkkala dismemberment murder, the convict said that he ate his victim in 2002. Dramatizing the case could be difficult.

The families of the victims criticize Netflix, for example Dahmerseries in very few words, because they were not consulted during the scripting phase. American Jeffrey Dahmer committed most of the murders in the late 1980s and early 1990s and died himself in 1994.

Netflix has caused a stir with the cannibal serial killer series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Evan Peters in the title role.

It’s easiest for a cannibal content producer to look to the distant past.

In Artemis Kelosaari’s opinion, one incident in particular would make a film oozing Eastern Finnish Gothic. In it, you could wander through endless forests and swamps after cannibals.

Over the centuries there have been rumors of many brutal acts, but Marketta Pertuntytären accurate court documents are recorded for the crimes.

The famine years in the 1690s drove him to cannibalism.

Marketta Pertuntytär and her 12-year-old son Charles killed the family’s two children and roasted the meat in the oven for food. Heads and entrails they buried, perhaps out of respect.

A mother and son fled from the North Karelian village of Vaiko and on the way killed a beggar boy, whom they roasted on a campfire for food.

Cannibals were chased across the wastelands. Kaarle died before the trial, but Marketta received the death sentence. He confessed that he was hungry and desperate.