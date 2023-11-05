Movies | There is now a strange wave of conservative films rising in Hollywood, the waves of which are hitting even Finland

Movie Jesus Revolution begins with a scene where a bearded man baptizes people in the sea. Sins and doubts are removed with the same washing. A figure of faith next to him tells the media that the matter cannot be explained. You have to experience it.

A young hippie asks the question: “What if there are no truths, only different points of view?”

Christian production company Kingdom Story Company From Jesus Revolution has become a small phenomenon in the world. Wholesaler of music supplies from St. Petersburg Caj Höglund felt the revival drama was so important that he arranged it also for the halls of Finland on a fast schedule.

Although Christian values ​​are often repeated in American films, Jesus Revolution is something completely new.

Laughter and caring are refreshing when hippies strum Jesus songs on the guitar. Even the car starts with the power of prayer.

“The truth is always silent. Lies are loud. The truth is simple”, reminds the pastor’s wife in a weak moment.

Released in early 2023, the film became the third most watched in the United States and has continued its success on streaming services.

In Finland, it has received more than 17,000 viewers, which is not huge, but more than what premiered here at the same time Teemu Nikin praised Gambler or Sylvester Stallone turbo action movie Expend4bles.

Stateside religious films have traditionally been made for the channels of their own districts.

For example God’s Not Dead -film series follows a pastor who encounters miracles in his everyday life. Four parts have generated 90 million euros at the box office and the Fifth is in the works. Its theme is announced as “is God dead in American politics?”

The productions are usually classified as parafilm – kitsch, trash or in some way so weird that they don’t count as value cinema. Mostly they are shown at night screenings of film festivals like Night Visions for laughing movie fanatics.

.

If you believe an encyclopedia for conservatives, most of the films of the last century are in fact conservative.

Conservapedia lists as “the best conservative films” for example The miracle family-animation (against state-sponsored mediocrity) and Ace Ventura -pet detective (an animal lover, but not an activist, fights against a “gender-confused” main enemy).

War films that break communism and dramas depicting a close-knit family have made it to the list.

The old studios offer endless fiction that believes in “traditions”, but it is no longer enough.

Many parties want to completely take over the means of production.

Jim Caviezel (right) stars in Sound of Freedom. Lucás Ávila plays the role of the Honduran boy Miguel.

This one the most controversial conservative favorite of the moment Sound of Freedom came to the Finnish premiere on Friday.

It’s an indie production by a Christian company that unexpectedly rose on the US charts Indiana Jones and Mission Impossible past.

Sound of Freedom tells the story of a saintly CIA agent who saves children who are victims of human trafficking in a hopelessly sick world. The main character solos undercover from one pedophile ring to another and does not abandon his principles, even when his superiors try to prevent him.

“God’s children are not for sale,” the character announces.

Then the men stare and the halls rattle. Children are pushed. Slow violin music emphasizes sadness and hopelessness. Sweaty Latino criminals yell at their victims during the day and caress in Spanish at night.

Stylistically, the film doesn’t really differ from a dozen pathetic American crime films, but a murky tangle of claims has arisen around it. It is argued that the traditional film industry would have prevented the introduction of a story based on true events.

Löyly has been hurled especially by the main star of the film Jim Caviezelwho has previously spread QAnon conspiracy theories about rich pedophiles.

The film’s budget was only 13 million euros, but it has so far collected almost 230 million euros in revenue.

It has surprised in the same way as the embittered country songs that have risen to the top of the music charts recently. by Jason Aldean Try That In a Small Town – in the song, the men of the villages threaten that it is not worth trying the leavenings of the townspeople while they are sober.

Previously the celebrity circle of the Christian right has been limited, as the entertainment industry has been the domain of the Democrats.

Now acquaintances are seen more and more often. There are social media rabble-rousers who already have a ready-made audience, but also actors who have fallen from the throne.

Kelsey Grammer plays a pastor in Jesus Revolution.

In Jesus Revolution to play the pastor Kelsey “Frasier” Grammer, who has said, that the role was the most important of his career. He emphasized that he is not going to apologize for his religiosity.

“Christ was the first hippie,” Grammer told USA Today.

Sound of Freedom the responsible producer, on the other hand, is an action hero Mel Gibsonwho was sidelined in Hollywood for his aggressive behavior.

A few years ago, Gibson joined forces with the conservative audience’s favorite director S. Craig Zahler with and starred in a crime film Dragged Across Concrete. Former cover artists were also included in the indie movie Vince Vaughn and Don Johnson.

The police characters in the film grumble to each other about how bad things have gone in the patrol area. They wouldn’t want to be racist, but what to do when the police aren’t paid enough either.

Gibson: Is that a girl or a boy singing?

Vaughn: Hard to say.

Gibson: Not that there’s much of a difference these days.

Vaughn: I think it all went down the day men started saying ‘we’re pregnant’ when their wives are.

The same ones paths are taken by the conservative media company Daily Wire, which rebels against Hollywood in several genres.

In the company’s first film Shut In (2022) bad things start happening as soon as the main character throws Biblical into the trash.

During the end of the film, the mother character tries to protect her children from her drug-using ex-spouse and his pedophile friend, played by Vincent Gallo. The cult filmmaker of yesteryear has mostly performed in recent years Donald Trump’s as a supporter.

A fantasy series based on the legends of King Arthur is in the works The Pendragon Cyclewhose company’s second managing director Jeremy Boring felt so important that he directed the episodes himself.

Daily Wire’s target audience is not only those of voting age, but it has also taken on an educational mission. It opened a children’s conservatory in October of the streaming service Bentkeywhere you can already watch animations and hobby series.

Next year, the company will strike a spectacular blow against its arch-nemesis, Disney.

Before Disney premieres Snow Whitecoming from the Daily Wire Snow White and the Evil Queen.

According to CEO Boreing, Disney used to be a company parents trusted their children, but now it “indoctrinates children into the lgbtqi cult”. Snowball a rival version had to be made because Disney’s new princess in love has been replaced by an ambitious actor.

The competing version is for Americans who believe in “ordinary reality”.

In the trailer conservative YouTube star Brett Cooper mumbles Snow White with a red apple in her hand. The promise is that this story is not woke.