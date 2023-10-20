Movies | There is a fear in Hollywood that at the end of next year there will be nothing to show on the big screen

The premiere of many anticipated films will be postponed due to the Hollywood strike: “The entire release calendar will be renewed.”

Hollywood A prolonged actors’ strike continues to mess up next year’s film calendar and delay the return of top TV comedies and dramas, as talks between actors and studios broke down last week.

According to the Reuters news agency, both sides said they are far from each other on many issues, and no new negotiations have been planned so far.

Christmas is the season for movies, but for example Farrelly’s comedy film by brothers Dear Santa about a young boy who accidentally sends a letter to Satan instead of Santa Claus, won’t hit the big screen around Christmas as originally planned.

So do movies Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 2, Gladiator 2, Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 mixed Bob Marley: One Love have been delayed due to the strike, which has now been going on for the 14th week. The Mission Impossible sequel will probably be released in June of next year, Gladiator 2 next November, Ghostbusters-film next March, as well as Dune: Part Two. Musician Bob Marley’s to see the film about life next February, on Valentine’s Day.

Reuters according to the information by Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s romantic comedy starring Anyone But You is still cautiously sticking to its December release plan, but that too may be pushed back if the film’s Cast members continue to strike and are therefore unable to help market the film.

“The entire publication calendar will be renewed. The whole thing is one big Rubik’s cube,” says one studio director, according to Reuters, whose release plans for the company’s two big films and an animation sequel have had to be thrown into the scrap heap.

The eighth Mission Impossible -the release of the film even next summer looks worse the longer the strike lasts, because the action film has only been filmed 40 percent.

With the production at a standstill, the main star of the film Tom Cruise has decided to help his idle waiting colleagues by arranging jobs for them. He got them to make a music video for the singer Rick Astley for the latest single Forever and More. of The Guardian according to that, a British person had already been hired as its director Mission Impossible -actor Simon Peggwhich enticed Cruise to organize the rest of the film’s crew to work on the video.

There is no information about the content of the music video, but if the core professional skill of its creators is to make spectacular, fast-paced and dangerous action scenes, it may be that the popular pop singer of the past years with a kind and soft image will be seen in a completely new and surprising light in the upcoming music video.

Many Hollywood actors have previously resorted to charity by organizing during the strike various raffles and auctions, from which the collected funds have been used to help Actors and screenwriters who got into financial difficulties due to the strike. You have been able to buy, for example, dinner from the online auction Better Call Saul -actor Bob Odenkirk’s and comedian-actor by David Cross with.

Reuters interviewed media analyst By Doug Creutz according to The Times, the timing of the actors’ strike – as well as the now-ended film and TV writers’ strike – has been extremely bad for major media companies, which are already struggling with the decline of the traditional cable TV business, weak ad sales and mostly money-losing streaming services.

According to Reuters, the film business is also in trouble, as revenues at the end of the year could fall 30 percent or more below pre-pandemic levels, as the actors’ strike forces movie releases to be delayed.

Independent production companies, for whom the production of films and television programs is a lifeline, have suffered the most. Several company executives say they have to consider layoffs. Some have sold rights to film and television libraries to keep the business afloat, one buyer told Reuters.

Television executives hope to be able to start production again in December or at the latest in February–March.

The return of the half-hour comedies seen in 2024 to television, because they are easier to implement faster than hour-long drama series. The writers are said to be already working on the material.

It is also very possible that the release of some major studio films will have to be postponed as far as 2025. Studio executives are worried that if the strike goes on, the audience will be lost because they will no longer be able to come to the cinema.

There is also concern about which films will fill the theaters at the end of 2024, if there is nothing in production.