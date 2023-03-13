Movies | The young star of the film Triangle of Sadness was awkwardly forgotten during the Oscars in our memories section

The Triangle of Sadness star died suddenly in August 2022.

South African actress and model Charlie Dean was overlooked in the section honoring the late stars of the Oscars. The Academy did take Dean’s death into account on their websitebut did not include the star in the “in memoriam” part of the gala, where actors who died during the year are remembered.

The matter has caused consternation among fans and on social media, according to international sources.

Dean, 32, died of bacterial blood poisoning in August 2022.

Actor a Swedish director made his breakthrough By Ruben Östlund in the movie Triangle of Sadness. The film was nominated at the gala in the categories of best film, best direction and best original screenplay.

In memory – the commemorative part is a traditional part of the Oscar gala celebrations. The share annually arouses discussion about who has been forgotten from the list.

This year, the part was directed by an actor John Travolta. Hollywood greats, such as the Actors, among others, received recognition James Caan, Louise Fletcher, Angela Lansbury, Raquel Welch and Gina Lollobrigida and opposite Travolta Grease– acted in the musical Olivia Newton-John.