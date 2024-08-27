Movies | The Venice Film Festival is about to start – These are the most awaited films

Movies|The premieres include both Hollywood sequels and art films.

World The Venice Film Festival, one of the most important film events, starts on Wednesday and lasts until Saturday, September 7.

The premieres of the 81st festival will feature plenty of the most anticipated films of the end of the year, as well as arthouse cases traveling to other festivals. The jury of the competition series is headed by an actor Isabelle Huppert.

The New York Times notes in his articlethat the annual Oscar season has already started at the Venice Film Festival for some time. Four of the last ten Best Picture Oscar winners have debuted in Venice.

HS selected five films from the program, which will be discussed later.

1. The Room Next Door, directed by Pedro Almodóvar.

Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore mark the Spanish auteur’s first feature-length English-language direction. By Sigrid Nunez What Are You Going Through –the film adaptation of the novel is about the reunion of childhood friends when one of them commits death.

Oscar winner Tilda Swinton stars in Pedro Almodóvar’s new film The Room Next Door.

2. Queer, directed by Luca Guadagnino.

Hard-working Italian director Luca Guadagnino recently there was also a tennis melodrama on Finnish screens With Challengers. by William S. Burroughs Stupid-filming the novel has interested him since he was a teenager, so Daniel Craig’s from stardom From Queer it is reasonable to expect something personal in addition to Guadagnino’s typical eroticism.

3. Joker: Folie à Deux, directed by Todd Phillips.

First Joker (2019) also had its premiere in Venice, where it won the main prize, the Golden Lion, to the surprise of many. The sequel to the film that divided opinion, but made more than a billion dollars, brings it Lady Gaga’s performed by Harley Quinn and musical numbers jumping to the side of fantasy.

Joker, directed by Todd Phillips, was awarded the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival in 2019.

4. Maria, directed by Pablo Larraín.

Angelina Jolie plays the iconic soprano Maria Callasia (1923–1977) in the last years of his life in Paris. Chilean by Pablo Larraín previous works include biographical films Jackie (2016) and Spencer (2021). For Angelina Jolie Mary is his first acting role since Marvel The Eternals (2021).

5. Baby Invasion, directed by Harmony Korine.

To confuse and annoy the specialist Harmony Korinen (Gummy, Spring Breakers) the new film shown outside the racing series uses artificial intelligence in its special effects and is filmed entirely from a first-person perspective. The secretive British musician Burial is responsible for the music.

of Venice other interesting premieres are, for example by Brady Corbett Shown from 70 mm film The Brutalists, Kiyoshi Kurosawa action thriller Cloud and Kevin Costner’s Horizon– the second part of the saga.

The film festival opens Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.