Movies | The trailer of the Hollywood movie featured an actor who was not seen at all in the movie itself – fans can sue the studio

Two fans were disappointed after paying on a streaming service for a movie in which the actor seen in the trailer is not seen at all.

Stateside a judge has ruled that movie fans can sue a movie company for misleading advertising if the actor shown in the trailer is not in the movie.

Two movie buffs say Universal Pictures tricked them into renting a movie released in 2019 Yesterday’sbecause the movie trailer showed the actor Ana de Armas. Both say they paid $3.99 (about €3.75) to watch the movie on Amazon Prime. However, De Armas does not appear in the film.

According to a joint lawsuit filed earlier this year, fans had assumed that the Cuban actor would play a prominent role in the film based on the trailer. Thus, they felt that buying or renting has no value for consumers like them.

The US media reported on the lawsuit on Friday.

Universal had originally asked the judge to dismiss the appeal on the grounds that the First Amendment to the US Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech, also protects movie trailers. In his ruling Thursday, however, the judge struck down the studio’s arguments, saying the trailers are commercial speech. Thus, they are subject to advertising integrity laws.

The judge’s view is that the trailer is an advertisement whose purpose is to sell the film to consumers by showing a clip of the film.

Disappointed fans are demanding at least five million dollars in the lawsuit (around 4.7 million euros).

The processing of the lawsuit will continue next spring.

De Armas was originally supposed to be involved Danny Boyle’s in the movie Yesterday, and is seen in the trailer as well as some advertisements for the movie. However, according to the lawsuit, the lead character was not included in the final version of the film.