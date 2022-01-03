Movies “The Taliban are secretly killing people all the time” – World-famous Iranian director tries to save Afghan artists, and now he has an important message for Finns too

Film director Mohsen Makhmalbaf sends a video on her cell phone in which an Afghan woman says she tried to sell her child at the market. The little boy did not go to the store because many others traded their children so that they would not starve.

Children from Afghanistan have long been sold abroad as slaves, domestic workers and prostitutes.

“I have terrible messages from Taliban-ruled Afghanistan asking for help. I can never show the worst videos to anyone – like one where a man’s hands and feet are cut off with a knife and he leaks to death, ”Makhmalbaf says on the phone.

Makhmalbaf (b. 1957) is an Iranian film director, one of the most renowned Abbas Kiarostamin, Asghar Farhadin and Jafar Panahin alongside. Also his wife Marzieh Meshkini and his daughter Samira and Faucet are instructors. Son Maysam is a graph.

In Finland, Makhmalbaf’s films are best known for their nomads Gabbeh (1996) and Kandahar – The sun behind the moon (2001), who reports on the subjugated women of Afghanistan during the previous Taliban regime twenty years ago.

“It couldn’t be described in Afghanistan. We did it on the Iranian side of the border. But then I went to Afghanistan and saw 20,000 people starving to death in Herat. Now the famine has begun again, ”says Makhmalbaf.

In the previous Taliban period, many fled Afghanistan to Iran. Children were born in the refugee camps who were not allowed to go to school by the administration, even though they were officially Iranian. Makhmalbaf made a documentary about the situation The Afghan Alphabet (2002), whose attention helped to remedy the matter.

When young Makhmalbaf opposed the Shah of Iran. He languished for years in a prison where he was severely tortured. He told Helsingin Sanomat about this when he visited the Sodankylä Film Festival in 2019.

Makhmalbaf was liberated after the 1979 Islamic Revolution and began making films.

He made films for the Iranians themselves and criticized the government. He founded a production company and an unofficial film school. One of the students was Makhmalbaf’s current wife.

Censorship is common in Iran. In the end, even the Islamic regime did not tolerate Makhmalbaf. In 2005, he and his family went into exile, and Makhmalbaf’s films are now banned domestically.

“If I returned to Iran, I would go to jail. Yes, movies are still being made there, but the government does little to allow but entertainment. ”

Instructors have been imprisoned and many others have moved to work abroad. In the 1990s, Iranian film became a world-famous phenomenon, but now Iranian films have almost disappeared from festivals. In 2021, however, they have been bypassed by Asghar Farhad Hero, which handed out the Cannes Grand Prix Juho Kuosmasen Cabin No. 6 with.

Makhmalbaf moved from Iran initially to Afghanistan, where the Taliban had been overthrown. There, among other things, he helped set up schools for children and taught local filmmakers. He counts his family to have made ten films in Afghanistan.

“In Iran, we made movies that broke taboos and helped people live a free life. In Afghanistan, we were able to do the same. Now the Taliban have banned the movies again. ”

Makhmalbaf has lived for a long time in Paris and now in London, where he answers the phone. During his 16 years in exile, he has made films in Israel, Georgia and most recently Italy.

Although Makhmalbaf said the U.S.-led alliance made a lot of mistakes in Afghanistan, things also progressed. According to Makhmalbaf, the situation is now better than in the previous Taliban period because literacy has developed and radio and television are working. They have not yet been banned.

“But the Taliban is the same. Especially artists and journalists who have opposed it are in danger of death. I do not understand how the United States could have caused this tragedy. Terrorism will soon rise in the world when the Taliban offers it a place of refuge. ”

About months before the resurgence of the Taliban, Makhmalbaf already had an idea of ​​where the situation was evolving.

Together Atiq Rahimin and Siddiq Barmakin, with two of his Afghan friends and a filmmaker, he began writing letters open to film festivals asking them to invite Afghans as guests. Makhmalbaf also makes it a condition of his own festival visits that a filmmaker and his family from Afghanistan are also invited.

In addition, Makhmalbaf and his friends began to approach governments directly. They sent the French government a list of 800 artists who were in danger.

“When the evacuation began, the locals managed to bring everyone from the list across the country to Kabul. President Macron took our list, but the French ambassador to Afghanistan was on vacation and promised to help when he returned to work, ”says Makhmalbaf. Otherwise, a calm voice includes disbelief and irritability.

France has still been more favorable to Makhmalbaf’s rescue efforts than other countries. The evacuation flights eventually caught 270 artists and their families. Since then, about 30 more people have been displaced from Afghanistan. Of these, 250 went to France, the rest to Germany and the United States.

The Afghans were evacuated to a U.S. Air Force plane in Kabul on August 24, 2021.

In Finland, Makhmalbaf is affiliated with the Artists at Risk organization, which was founded in Helsinki in 2013. Among other things, it organizes residencies for endangered artists. The activity has spread to 16 countries.

“The Taliban are secretly killing people in Afghanistan all the time. The whole nation cannot be evacuated, but the filmmakers, poets, dancers, journalists and others on our lists are in the greatest danger. Open even one door for one person! ” Makhmalbaf appeals to Finland.