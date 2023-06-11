Movies | The surprise hit Aftersun is more successful in Finland than in other countries – “We have a better nation”

Despite the international attention, the importer could not predict in advance how the Aftersun film would be successful in Finland.

Scottish film director and screenwriter by Charlotte Wells Aftersun – our day in the sun -film is still doing remarkably well in domestic cinemas.

The Finnish premiere of the film was on April 14, and more than 32,000 tickets have been sold so far.

Finnkino software manager Toni Lähteinen tells Aftersun– that the film was more successful in Finland than, for example, Sweden and Norway. The source cannot say the reason.

“I guess we have a better nation, so to speak,” Lähteinen laughs.

However, according to Lähteisen, the phenomenon is common in the sense that a few smaller but artistically ambitious films emerge every year in Finland’s big cities.

“For example, in Helsinki, every year someone like that gets into the top six,” says Lähteinen.

Paternal and the daughter’s affection during a family vacation in the 1990s Aftersun has received numerous awardsan Oscar nomination and a lot of attention.

“Aftersun is Charlotte Wells’ first feature film, a largely personal and even more immediate masterpiece.” Pekka Torvinen wrote in Helsingin Sanomat and gave the film a full five stars.

The movie the importer and distributor is Cinemanse, whose CEO Hanna Lajunen notes that the film’s popularity in Finland was exceptionally high in the context of an indie debut film.

Lajunen saw the film for the first time at Cannes over a year ago. He tells that Aftersun was the last movie he watched at the end of a busy workday. On average, at similar events, he manages to see 50–100 films, or actually parts of them.

“At that point I had bought so many films that I didn’t think I could buy any more. But seeing Aftersun I stated that if the team also wants a film, then this must be available. Their burning enthusiasm sealed the purchase decision,” says Lajunen.

“From Aftersun there was a tough bidding competition. At that point, of course, I couldn’t say for sure that the film would be a success. However, I knew that I wanted to bring something to the domestic audience that would hopefully remain in the heart forever.”

Cinemanse this year marks the 10th anniversary of its establishment. Lajunen says that he aimed from the beginning to highlight the works of first-time and female directors in particular.

“I generally focused on what kind of representation there is on the big screen, how to get diversity and films from every corner of the world.”

“ “We decided to make the film phenomenal and create such expectations that people couldn’t wait to see it.”

Lajunen praises the taste of the Finnish public. For other reasons Aftersun for popularity, Lajunen suggests media coverage and import support granted by the Finnish Film Foundation. It was also important that the premiere was moved to April, when the congestion caused by the Oscar gala had subsided on the big screens.

According to Lajunen, the solution was deliberately risky, because in the film Frankie Corion with playing the second lead role Paul Mescal received an Oscar nomination for his role.

“We decided to make the film phenomenal and create such expectations that people couldn’t wait to see it,” says Lajunen.

“Sometimes we talk about films that have a pulse. Aftersun immediately felt like a film with heart, soul and pulse.”