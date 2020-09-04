Movies The Star Wars actor criticizes Disney harshly: Non-Caucasian characters were pushed aside in the movies, even stylist mistreated

Actor John Boyega, who spoke to the men’s magazine GQ, says that in box office magnets, black-headed characters are always portrayed in fear and “damn sweat”.

Actor John Boyega blame Star Wars film series and the Disney company behind it about the unfair treatment of its character and other non-Caucasian actors.

Boyega talked about it men’s magazine in an interview with GQ. It has also been reported, for example BBC.

“I’d tell Disney not to bring in a dark-skinned character, market him to be a lot more important in the series than he really is, and then push him aside,” Boyega tells GQ.

In his statement, Boyega refers to the treatment of the Finn character he plays. In the first part of the trilogy, the character who escaped from the ranks of the First Knighthood still uses the lightsaber, but is pushed further and further away from the main events as the series progresses.

Actor notes in the context of critical statements that the sector ends up with projects that do not necessarily like everything. However, Boyega claims that other marginalized Actors have also been mistreated Star Wars productions.

The marginalized here refers to minority, non-Caucasian actors. Along with Boyega Star Warsfilms have seen a British actor, for example Naomi Ackie, whose parents have their roots in Grenada as well as an American actress Kelly Marie Tranwhose parents are Vietnamese.

Particularly it was difficult for Boyega to digest The Last Jedi changed the hierarchy of characters in the film. He notes the production knew what to do Daisy Ridley and Adam Driverin with actors like, but for Boyega and Tran, the situation was different.

“They gave all the possible nuances to Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley. “Everyone knows that,” Boyega tells GQ.

The actor also talks about recurring cases outside of filming. For example, a hairdresser couldn’t handle her hair quality and the stylist grimaced at her outfit choices.

Boyega says he is aware that the film trilogy was a “great opportunity” and a “springboard” in his career. However, he talks about the problems because he wants to shed light on the difficulties experienced by marginalized actors in the field.

Cash magnet movies, he says, portray black-skinned characters always scared and “damn sweaty”.

Boyega have been thanked for their statements, for example Steven Spielbergin in the new West Side Story in the movie acting Rachel Zegler and the British actor who won the Oscar for his short film Matthew A Cherry.

Boyega is has been an active defender of minorities in the past. In June, he gave an unscheduled, emotional speech at a Black lives matter demonstration in London. The anti-racism speech garnered a huge amount of views on social media, and is reported as such Washington Post, Los Angeles Times and The Guardian.

“We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded despite that [rasismista]. And now is the time. I’m not waiting, ”Boyega said.

The actress said in June that she doesn’t know what the speech means for her career. But he said he didn’t care about the effects.

Many professionals in the field showed their support for Boyega at the urging of colleague Cherry. For example Star Wars -supervisor JJ Abrams, screenwriter-director Edgar Wright and television producer Charlie Brooker said they would be happy to work with him in the future as well.