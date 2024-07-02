Movies | The sequel to Inside Out now beat even Frozen in terms of sales records

Movies|Most recently, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie reached over a billion at the box office.

Pixar’s Inside Out 2 -film continues to break sales records.

Now, the family-friendly film has grossed more than a billion dollars worldwide at the box office faster than any other animated film earlierreports CNN, among others.

By Kelsey Mann guided by Inside Out 2 is also the first film this year to have sold more than a billion dollars in tickets. Borderline broke 19 days after the US release date.

Only 11 animated films have achieved this at the box office to a billion dollars, says the Deadline film site. Previously, 2019 was the fastest to get there Frozen 2, who collected the sales pot in 25 days.

Its most popular thanks to Inside Out 2 -film now belongs to eight other Disney and Pixar family films that have grossed more than a billion at the box office, including The Miracle Family 2 (2018) and both Frozenmovies from 2013 and 2019.

About the Riley girl Inside Out 2 already on the opening weekend record box office. Then it beat, among other things Denis Villeneuve Dune: Part Two -science fiction film, which held the top spot in the current year’s premiere sales.

In the year The first volume published in 2015 Inside Out – inside the mind (2015) won Best Animated Feature and Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards.

The film is about the emotions that live inside Riley’s head, which are presented as their own characters. In the sequel, new emotions enter Riley’s life, such as Anxiety.

The sequel has fared significantly better in cinemas than the first film. On the opening weekend Inside Out 2 collected around 155 million dollars in box office in North America, while the first part reached only 90 million dollars.

Inside Out – in the mind’s eye 2 premieres in Finland on July 17.