Movies | The second film in Kevin Costner’s western series will premiere in September in Venice

The lackluster success of the first part of the Horizon film series caused the theatrical premiere of the second part to be postponed.

31.7. 19:55

American actor-director Kevin Costner’s of a major project, four-part Horizon: An American Saga -the second part of the film series will premiere on September 7 at the Venice Film Festival, reports the Reuters news agency. The film is shown on the last day of the festival and is not part of the competition series of the festival.

The three-hour first part of the film series had its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May and its theatrical premiere at the end of June.

It received a relatively weak reception from both ticket buyers and critics, which is why the theater premiere of the second part planned for mid-August was decided to be canceled and postponed to a later date. About it with news The Hollywood Reporter according to the move, the purpose of the move is to get more viewers for the first part before the release of the second part.

The new date announced now is just a few weeks later than planned. However, it is not yet known how soon after the premiere at the Venice Film Festival, the film will be released in cinemas in different countries. Movie site Imdb’s only the German premiere is marked in the data, which would be November 7, i.e. two months after the Venice premiere.

Roughly The first part, which cost one hundred million dollars or around 92 million euros, has so far only generated around 33 million dollars or less than 31 million euros at the box office, says Box Office Mojo -website.

Critic of Helsingin Sanomat Pertti Avola gave Horizon: An American Saga, Chapter 1 -film three stars and stated that the film’s loose format would be better suited to a TV series than to the big screen. He also wrote that the film doesn’t stand still, even though it is the first of four three-hour films, inevitably, as the prelude.