Movies | The Scream film series ran into difficulties, now the director has left: “The dream job turned into a nightmare”

Director Christopher Landon has left Scream 7. Two of the main actors of the reheated horror series have also left.

Supervisor Christopher Landon has announced that he no longer directs Scream 7 – movie.

Landon announced it on the messaging service X on Saturday. He says that he has officially left the film several weeks ago.

“For some, this comes as a disappointment and for others as happy news. This was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart breaks for everyone involved in this,” Landon writes.

Happy Death Day -films' director writes that he does not want to comment further on the discussion surrounding the film, but hopes that Screamin' the legacy flourishes and rises above the “tumult of a divided world”.

Scream returned to the big screen after a decade-long hiatus last year. There have been two new sequels, of which the latter, the sixth, became the most watched of the film series at the box office.

The difficulties of the movie series started in November when one of the new main actors Melissa Barrera was fired for his views on Israel and Palestine. Regarding the war between Israel and Hamas, Barrera shared content on social media accusing Israel of genocide and ethnic cleansing.

The production company Spyglass fired Barrera and announced that the company has “zero tolerance for anti-Semitism”.

After Barrera's dismissal, also another of the main stars, Jenna Ortega, left the film series. The official reason for Ortega's departure is reported to be Netflix Wednesday-the shooting schedules of the second production season of the series.

Screamin' in the new sequels, Ortega and Barrera play sisters Sam and Tara Carpenter, who are linked to the murders of the first film. Scream 5 and 6 are built around the story of the siblings.