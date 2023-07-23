Movies | The premiere of “Barbenheimer” gathered a lot of viewers

“Barbenheimer” premiered at the box office in the United States. The weekend is expected to be the fourth biggest of all time in the film industry.

Worn out perhaps the most anticipated movie weekend of the year is approaching its last night.

Greta Gerwig Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer -films premiered on Friday.

HS film critic Leena Virtanen wrote Barbie– in his assessment of the film, that the films actually fit together quite well: “That’s where Oppenheimer ponders the essence of war by marching an incredible number of male roles onto the screen, Barbie turns the roles upside down and becomes a reflection on the origin of violence.”

The joint premiere of the films was named “Barbenheimer” on the internet.

The weekend has been described as a glimmer of joy for the Hollywood film industry, which is struggling with industrial action. Movies from the joint opening weekend it has also been hoped that the ticket sales of the film industry, which is still recovering from the times of the coronavirus pandemic, will be refreshed.

Barbie movie collected the biggest box office receipts of the year so far in its premiere, says Variety magazine, among others.

In the US by Warner Bros. and Greta Gerwig Barbie collected box office revenue the declining Box Office Mojo site according to the premiere Friday, 70.5 million dollars, or about 63.3 million euros.

Universal and Nolan’s story about the father of the nuclear bomb Oppenheimer collected on its opening Friday Box Office Mojo including 33 million dollars, or about 29.6 million euros.

About Barbie is expected to be the most successful new film of the entire spring and the film is expected to earn up to 150 million dollars in its opening weekend, writes, among other things, a Hollywood-focused Deadline website.

The Hollywood Reporter according to the magazine Barbie-film would thus set the record for the highest-grossing film directed by a woman alone. According to the magazine, the weekend is possibly the fourth biggest of all time in the film industry in terms of box office receipts.