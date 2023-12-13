Movies | The phenomena of the past film year come from surprising directions

The most watched domestic film of the year is Kuolleet lehdet directed by Aki Kaurismäki.

Film year 2023 has been surprising. Many domestic films, which were expected to become hits, flopped in cinemas when the air was released. Lapua 1976, which hooked with its exceptional locality, became one of the few domestic audience magnets.

Male biopics were a popular genre for a long time, but Spede only got about 38,000 viewers. There Spede from Pasa acted Riku Nieminen has always been a name used to sell tickets – for example for the film Juice, which was a success with 180,000 viewers a few years ago.

The rock drama comedy Comeback aimed at the core of the mainstream with a heavy musician theme and a road movie concept similar to “Heroes of the Polar Regions”, but the number of viewers was less than 9,000. Mikko Leppilampi.

Rough the language behind the numbers is the decision announced by the Aurora Studios company at the beginning of December to stop distributing domestic films. The company became a significant factor after launching its current operations in 2020. It manages a 10 million euro impact fund and produces itself.

As a distributor, it aspired to be alongside the main distribution companies, the foreign-owned Nordisk Film and SF Studios. By participating in financing, distributors are important in the value chain of domestic cinema when it comes to production decisions.

Speed ​​up however, the emerging phenomena are getting bigger and bigger. Success in the initial effort just happens less and less often.

“Everyone who works with content thinks about how to create a positive spin,” says Nordisk Film's CEO Katarina Nyman.

He is also the chairman of the board of the Federation of Finnish Film Agencies, the umbrella organization of film importers and distributors.

“Right now, viewers are divided between several films, which can be annoying for individual films.”

Nyman reminds that the share of domestic viewers is very good, almost 25 percent.

“And in an international comparison, Finnish cinemas are at the forefront of the post-corona comeback, after the summer we were almost at 90 percent of the time before the corona.”

The development was driven by two Hollywood summer hits: the 680,000 viewers collected by Barbie and the nearly 400,000 viewers of the three-hour Oppenheimer are amazing numbers.

The Barbie movie directed by Greta Gerwig is the most watched movie in Finnish cinemas this year.

A year the most considered domestic letter is surprising. Aki Kaurismäki only two of the previous films have received more than 70,000 viewers in Finland. More than 230,000 Finns have already seen Kaurismäki's 20th directorial Kuolleet lehdet. It has drawn the audience steadily since its premiere in September. The attention gathered from the Golden Globe nominations is unlikely to slow down the pace.

The drama Lapua 1976, which was produced without the support of the Finnish Film Foundation, can also be called exceeding expectations. There is no Helsinki company behind it or actors who have had a long-term influence in the industry. A large part of the approximately 170,000 ticket buyers are in Ostrobothnia.

Other successes are the latest Risto Räppääjä, distributed by Nordisk, and Sisu, which also became the most watched Finnish film in the world for years.

Audience weighs whether the film seems worthy of the big screen. During the scarcity twenty years ago, only a good dozen long domestic films were made per year.

There is more to offer between entertainment forms than in movies.

The attraction of Barbie, Oppenheimer and domestic successes proves the importance of eventfulness. They prove that the corona era did not take away the glamor of the big screen. According to Katarina Nyman, getting over the noise requires phenomenalizing.

“We are in the store of experiences, viewers receive signals that weaken or strengthen the decision to buy a ticket,” Nyman describes.

“Films are written as brilliant or miserable. The middle ground floats off somewhere in the distance.”