Movies The Oscars will be handed out next night, a live broadcast from the red carpet from about 11 p.m.

The Oscar gala begins on the night between Sunday and Monday at 1.30 Finnish time with a red carpet event. The award ceremony will begin at 3 p.m.

The film industry the most famous awards, Oscars, are handed out on Sunday and Monday nights in Finnish time.

The Oscar nominees for Best Picture are this year The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Mank.

Candidates in all categories can be found, for example, at the Oscars in the United States from the Film Academy website.

The strongest pre-favorite for winning the Oscar for Best Picture is Chloé Zhaon direct the drama Nomadland. Many have also bet on Zhao to be the best director to be able to. Most individual nominations were received David Fincherin control Mank.

You can read about HS’s preview of the gala with its winning bets here.

Helsingin Sanomat reported on the awards in a recent update on HS.fi during the gala.

Still due to the ongoing corona pandemic, the gala is significantly different from previous years. It is usually held in late February, but now it was postponed a couple of months later than normal.

The awards ceremony has been held at the Los Angeles Dolby Theater since 2002, but this year the gala will be hosted by Union Station, the city’s more than 80-year-old train station. The Dolby Theater is one of several “branches” of the event this year.

During the Corona Year, many traditional award ceremonies and festivals have been canceled or organized as remote events. The Oscar-winning U.S. Film Academy announced last December that the gala will be held as a traditional live event; in March, the show’s organizers also announced that awards must be received on site.

Several precautions are still followed. The number of spectators is lower than normal and participants have, among other things, had to take a corona test several times in the days before the gala. Guests are advised to wear masks when they are not visible on the cameras, but there is no mask compulsion. Oscar show producers Steven Soderberghin according to the gala, the same security arrangements are followed as in other Korona-era TV productions.

The red carpet event before the awards ceremony will be held again this year, albeit smaller than usual. The separate presenter of the gala was abandoned in 2019 and there is no such one again this year.

The strongest pre-favorite for winning the Best Picture Oscar is the drama Nomadland, directed by Chloé Zhao.­