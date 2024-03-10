Sunday, March 10, 2024
Movies | The Oscars will be awarded next night, HS will watch the gala

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 10, 2024
in World Europe
0


The Oscars will be celebrated in Los Angeles, USA, next night. The party that distributes the most famous awards in the film industry starts at 1 a.m. Finnish time.

The advance favorite of the gala is the atomic bomb movie Oppenheimerwhich is expected to win major awards, including Best Film of the Year.

The gala starts earlier than usual. The party is supposed to end around 3:30 Finnish time.

Awards shared by the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which, despite its name, is not an academic organization, but an organization made up of professionals in the film industry, whose members are invited. There are about 10,000 members.

Finland was available for the Oscar gala this year Aki Kaurismäki and the film of his task force, but despite campaigning Dead leaves did not qualify.

In this article, HS follows the progress of the celebration and the awarding of prizes.

