Movies | The Oscars are handed out at night – live from Hollywood from 24:00

The Oscars will be handed out in Los Angeles on Monday morning Finnish time.

12.3. 23:02

A year The most watched event in the film industry, the Oscars, is about to start in Los Angeles, USA.

The party organized in the traditional place, i.e. Hollywood’s Dolby Theater, starts at 1:30 a.m. Finnish time. HS follows the gala and reports on the awards fresh.

Before the start of the gala, you can follow Vanity Fair magazine’s interviews with Oscar guests on the live video broadcasts in this article.

For the best ten films are competing for the film Oscar this year. You can read about this year’s winning favorites in different categories in this preliminary story:

