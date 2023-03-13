Monday, March 13, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Movies | The Oscars are handed out at night – live from Hollywood from 24:00

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 13, 2023
in World Europe
0
Movies | The Oscars are handed out at night – live from Hollywood from 24:00

The Oscars will be handed out in Los Angeles on Monday morning Finnish time.

12.3. 23:02

A year The most watched event in the film industry, the Oscars, is about to start in Los Angeles, USA.

The party organized in the traditional place, i.e. Hollywood’s Dolby Theater, starts at 1:30 a.m. Finnish time. HS follows the gala and reports on the awards fresh.

Before the start of the gala, you can follow Vanity Fair magazine’s interviews with Oscar guests on the live video broadcasts in this article.

For the best ten films are competing for the film Oscar this year. You can read about this year’s winning favorites in different categories in this preliminary story:

Read more: The Oscars will be celebrated next night – all these films will be awarded prizes

Last minute arrangements for the gala were made at the Dolby Theater on Sunday evening Finnish time. Picture: AMPAS / ZUMA

See also  Boric increases public spending by 4.2% in Chile

#Movies #Oscars #handed #night #live #Hollywood

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Russian soldiers complain about conditions and ask Putin for help

Russian soldiers complain about conditions and ask Putin for help

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result