Movies | The Oscar nominees are given a fun “gift bag” full of special gifts: the price tag is sky high

The gift bags come from a PR company that has nothing to do with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which awards the Oscars.

The Oscars In the gift bags distributed annually in connection with this year, this year includes, among other things, an infrared grill, liver capsules and raw food for cats, says The Guardian.

Dogs have also been taken into account: all recipients of the gift bag who publish a photo on social media wearing a PETA beanie, which defends animal rights, will also enable 10,000 vegan meals for rescue dogs.

There's a lot more in the bag in a cool Hollywood style, because this year the value of the gift is almost 200,000 dollars (about 183,700 euros) and contains 57 gifts, British newspaper The Telegraph tells. An individual gift can range in size from a Rubik's Cube and cashew cookies to luxury vacations in the Caribbean and Switzerland.

The mountain of goods also includes skin care products, books, vegan chocolate from Scotland, a 45-bottle wine cooler and a blender.

Gift bag will be given to the host of the gala and everyone who is nominated for the Oscars for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Director. The pile of gifts is not rolled directly into the recipient's lap, but the contents of the “bag” are delivered to homes and production companies, The Telegraph says.

The content and distribution of the bag called “Everybody Wins” actually has nothing to do with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which distributes the Oscars, but behind the bag is Distinctive Assets, a PR company independent from the gala.

The company specializes in special and lavish gifts for celebrities. Different brands can get part of the contents of a versatile gift bag by paying Distinctive Assets $4,000.

The American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences used to hand out gift bags themselves, but only from 2001 to 2006.

The special ones gift bags have also received criticism in recent years.

Last year, for example, a license described as a “symbolic souvenir” was found inside it, covering one square meter of Australian soil. It later turned out that the company selling the soil had used images and information of a network representing indigenous land managers without permission, The Guardian tells.

The gift bag has a sky-high price tag criticized on social media that the funds could have been used, for example, for the benefit of Ukrainian refugees.

The Oscars will be awarded this year for the 96th time. The gala will take place on the night of Sunday and Monday, March 10 and 11 Finnish time. HS follows the event and reports on the awards.