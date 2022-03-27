Movies The Oscar gala starts at 3pm, with HS following events

The Oscars will now be awarded in Los Angeles for the 94th time.

Americans The film awards, or Oscars, will be handed out on Sunday and Monday nights during Finnish time in Los Angeles.

Movies that are live favorites of the live gala The Power of the Dog mixed Belfast as well as as a black horse in the race in recent weeks Coda – between two worlds. One of these three is emerging as the best film of the year.

Most watched of the awards, the director’s award is expected to go away Jane Campionille The Power of the Dogista and a male lead actor To Will Smith King Richardista. According to preliminary predictions, the winning of the women’s main series will be the hardest Jessica Chastain their role The Eyes of Tammy in Faye.

The gala will begin on Monday morning at 3 p.m.

Helsingin Sanomat is following the progress of the awards gala in this case.