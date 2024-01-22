Movies | The Oscar fate of Aki Kaurismäki's Dead Leaves will be revealed today

The film is competing for entry into the group of five candidates.

Today let's hear if it progresses Aki Kaurismäki Dead leaves (Fallen Leaves) at the Oscars when the final nominees are announced. Dead leaves is aiming for a place in the best non-English language film category.

In addition to dead leaves, 14 other films are seeking nomination. The final five candidates of the series will be announced this afternoon Finnish time.

The Oscars for the best films of 2023 will be awarded in Los Angeles on Monday, March 11 in the morning Finnish time.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is handing out the industry's main awards, the Oscars, for the 96th time.

Dead leaves have already garnered international attention before. Last May, Dead Leaves won the jury prize at the Cannes Film Festival. This recognition is considered the triple prize of Cannes.

In addition, Dead leaves and an actor Alma Pöysti were nominated for a Golden Globe award in their series.

Dead leaves is the 20th film directed by Kaurismäki. It is a continuation of his workingman trilogy, which includes films Shadows in Paradise (1986), Ariel (1988) and Match factory girl (1990).

Dead leaves is a tragicomedy that tells the story of two lonely people who meet each other by chance and try to find love.

Kaurismäki's novelty has garnered praise from international critics. For example Vanity Fair -lehti predicts that Koolleiten lehti will end up on the list of five candidates.