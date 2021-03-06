Movies The old press statements of the Nomadland director were dug up on social media, and now the award-winning film “China’s Pride” is in trouble

Directed by Chloé Zhao, Nomadland was awarded Best Golden Drama at the Golden Globe Gala, and she also received the Best Director Award.

Golden Globe -winner Chloé Zhao has been attacked in China. The director’s old newspaper interviews criticizing China have been published as screenshots on social media.

In a 2013 interview with Filmmaker, he calls China “a place where there are lies everywhere”. In another interview, he says he is now American, not Chinese.

The director is named a traitor on social media and his nationality has been questioned.

This was reported by the news agency AFP.

After the victory, the Chinese state media called the Beijing-born filmmaker “China’s pride”.

Nomadland about the 60s Fern (Frances McDormand), who, having lost his home and work, packs his motorhome and becomes a modern tramp.

The film is announced to have its Chinese premiere in April. Ticket sales have now reportedly been suspended.