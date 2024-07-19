Movies | The nonsense made by the minions was supposed to be just a test sound – It turned out the other way around

Movies|The dialogue improvised by French animator Pierre Coffin was originally supposed to be just a test sound.

Animator and voice actor Pierre Coffin is an unknown figure to many. However, his voice has been heard by millions of people.

Coffin is one of the minion creators. The characters were born when the first Despicable Me -the film’s creative team thought that something else was needed in addition to the film’s “supervillain” Gru and his adopted children.

So directors Coffin and Chris Renaud together with the character designer by Eric Guillon and producer Chris Meledandrin came up with minions, “familiar yellow little critters who use their own language”, such as Ilkimys himself 4 – the movie was described in criticism.

The characters during the creation phase, Coffin improvised high-frequency gibberish dialogue for the characters. He had done that before, for example, in advertisements.

Originally, the intention was to add the dubbing of a professional actor on top of Coffin’s later improvised voice.

It was the other way around. The test audience fell in love with Coffin’s distinctive giggle and the nonsense spoken by the characters, Coffin says of The New York Times in the interview.

Since then, minions have become an iconic part Despicable Me – movies. Henchmen have taken on a life of their own, for example as by-products of movies. They have also received two films of their own: Henchmen (2015) and Minions: Gru’s Story (2022).

Coffin is Youtube channel Moviegoerfactsaccording to recorded 899 different minion voices.

In a recent video interview in France, Coffin stated that he should stop making minions and do something else.

“But there’s something very attractive about those characters that I really like.”

in France born in 1967, Coffin fell in love with movies already in his childhood, part of which he spent in the United States. The stay there made a huge impression on him, he says in an American magazine For The New York Times.

“I was impressed. I thought this is the greatest country ever: they have all these movies!”

The young man, fascinated by musicals, fell in love The Pirates of Penzance -to the song he heard in the opera I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major-General.

He decided that if he ever made a movie himself, it would feature this song.

Decades later, he drowned it out Ilkimys himself 3 – movie. In the scene, one of the minions performs the song in familiar gibberish, and eventually a huge chorus of minions joins in.

One A key element of “miniature language” is that while the language, which Coffin has dubbed “mini-language,” is mostly gibberish, it contains recognizable words in English and Spanish, Coffin says In an interview with Movieweather.

Another important element is speaking the minions’ dialogue so that it sounds like it’s real language. This happens, among other things, with the intonation of speech.

Despicable Me– and Henchmen -films have been very profitable for Illumination and Universal. They have grossed $4.6 billion worldwide, making them one of the most successful film franchises of all time.

Finnish Film Foundation published in June Ilkimys himself 4 was the most watched film in Finland during the first week of July. It is still for example Finnkino number 2 of the most watched movies.