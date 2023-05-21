Movies | The new festival Sunflower Film and Photo shows the Middle East other than war

The organizer of the festival, Rasoul Khorram, known for his flower-related peace protests, says that it is even more difficult for immigrants to find employment in the media industry than for Finns.

Wage war, destruction, disasters. Western countries are used to seeing such pictures from the Middle East. Sunflower Film and Photo, a new film and photo festival organized in Espoo, is built around the theme of peace and brings out a different perspective.

More than 20 films shown at the festival describe the everyday life of people living in or who have left the countries of the Middle East, the culture and natural landscape of the region.

The festival takes place on the 23rd and 24th. May in Kannusalli in the center of Espoo. The films are subtitled in English. Admission to the event is free.

The program mainly consists of short films, but there are also longer films. For example, the closing film on Tuesday will be a film about the daily life of immigrants who left Iran of Shahram Qadir The Emigrated Birds (2020). Wednesday will be decided by the Iranian-Canadian Aref Mohammadi document Song of God (2019), which tells the story of a 120-year-old Kurdish tanbur player.

The event the journalist-documentarian is responsible for the production Rasool Khorram together with Helinä Rautavaara museum.

Khorram, 42, was born in a town called Oshnavieh in the Kurdish region of western Iran. He moved to Finland in 2010.

Khorram worked in Iraq and Iran as a documentarian. In Finland, he has continued his work as a journalist and documentarian, but has also done various peace projects, the focus of which has been flowers and especially his favorite flower, sunflowers.

In 2022, Khorram organized the Peace Message Bridge with the Ministry of Education and Finnish schoolchildren, the idea of ​​which was to carry the message of peace by planting sunflower seeds in schools all over the country, from Kemi to Helsinki.

The sunflower is also this time in the cause of peace in the name of the film festival.

“I wanted to collect films from the Middle East that take place outside of wars, so that people here can see that there is more than wars and conflicts. There is life, culture and beautiful nature,” Khorram describes.

In the summer of 2020, Khorram collected sunflowers from fields owned by the City of Helsinki in Haltia and donated them to people in the city center.

Idea the bridge of peace formed by flowers started when Khorram sent seeds to his mother from Helsinki to Iran six years ago, and his mother in turn sent seeds from Iran to Finland.

Related to this, Khorram’s photo exhibition will also be on display in Kannusali during the event My mother’s Finnish flowers.

The event will also feature a panel discussion on the role of films and art in peace work. The speakers are the executive director of the Finnish Peace League Laura Lodeniusexecutive director of the Refugee Film Festival, director Anna Korhonen and documentary anthropologist Hasina Fahim. The conversation in Finnish is hosted by the instructor Arezo Ariapoor.

Khorram hopes that the festival will be continued next year as well. He himself would like to continue working in Finland in the media and culture sector.

“I just told my friend that even Finns find it difficult to get a job in the media and culture sector. It is even more difficult for immigrants, because you would have to know the Finnish language really well.”

Khorram says that he has made dozens of television documentaries in Iranian and Iraqi Kurdistan over the course of ten years. In Finland, he has made five short documentaries in more than 10 years.

“An immigrant has to start completely from the beginning when he has to learn a new language and culture.”

According to Khorram, there are many artists and experts in the cultural field among immigrants in Finland, but they often work alone. Cooperation with other immigrants and Finnish cultural actors would be absolutely important, he adds.

Sunflower Film and Photo Festival, Espoo Kannusali, Tue–Wed 23-24. May.