Movies | The new erotic thriller starring Nicole Kidman made the audience applaud for up to seven minutes

Movies|Nicole Kidman plays an influential CEO in a film about sadomasochism.

Hero actor Nicole Kidman57, a new erotic thriller starring Baby girl received a standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival, when the audience stood up for nearly seven minutes. It tells about it, among other things Variety magazine.

A Dutch filmmaker Halina Reijnin Baby girl had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival yesterday, Friday.

In the film about sex fantasies and sadomasochism, Kidman plays a powerful CEO who begins an affair with a much younger intern (Harris Dickinson) with. An erotic role has been compared Kidman’s Alice Harford character 25 years ago Stanley Kubrick’s in the classic Eyes Wide Shut (1999).

Whereas Kidman was once known as one of Hollywood’s risk-takers, in recent years she has become a staple of streaming services a safe choicesuch as the editor Kyle Buchanan describes in The New York Times.

Babygirl’s the role seems to be the opposite Big Little Lies, The Expats and The Undoing compared to the restrained characters of mini-series like

At the very beginning of the film, the CEO named Romy, played by Kidman, pretends to have an orgasm.

of Venice produced by the A24 production company at the film festival Baby girl became one of the biggest topics of conversation.

Vulture magazine already declared that it might be “the hottest movie of the year”. At the same time, several media have emphasized the “courage” of Kidman’s role.

Kidman said at the Venice Film Festival press conference Deadline magazine according to that Babygirl’s doing it was liberating and that the film is not just about sex.

“It’s about desire, human inner thoughts, secrets, marriage, truth, power and consent,” Kidman described before the premiere.

According to the actor, the story is hopefully “very liberating”. In her speech, Kidman emphasized how special it is that a film about sex is written and directed by a woman.

In addition to the fact that Reijnin has written and directed Babygirl’she is one of its producers. Reijn, who originally started as an actor, has previously directed, among other things, a horror comedy Bodies, bodies, bodies (2022). Reijni’s directorial debut, a psychological thriller Instinct appeared in 2019.

Babygirl’s starring Kidman and Triangle of Sadness in addition to Harris Dickinson known from the movie, among others Antonio Banderas and Sophie Wilde.

The film will premiere in the United States on Christmas Day 2024.