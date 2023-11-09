Thursday, November 9, 2023
Movies | The months-long strike by Hollywood actors has ended

November 8, 2023
The screenwriters’ strike ended earlier.

Stateside Hollywood studios and Actors reached a preliminary agreement on a new collective agreement on Wednesday. The tentative agreement ends the actors’ strike that began in July.

According to SAG–AFTRA, the union representing actors, the new contract guarantees actors a higher salary and better protection against the use of artificial intelligence in Hollywood productions.

New the collective agreement still needs the final approval of the union’s membership, but there is great faith in its passage. However, the preliminary approval ends the 118-day strike.

Due to the long actors’ strike, Hollywood studios suffered from extended release schedules for their productions, and many actors had to look for other jobs.

The screenwriters were also on strike for the same reasons earlier this year. Their strike ended at the end of September.

