Movies The Lost Soviet Tale of the Lord of the Rings, believed to be lost, found and uploaded to Youtube

The Soviet Tale of the Lord of the Rings was apparently performed on television only once.

Long then the lost Soviet television adaptation Lord of the Rings has been found and downloaded from the trilogy Youtube last week. The British newspaper, among others, reported on the matter The Guardian.

The 1991 television film is based on the author JRR Tolkien to the first part of the famous trilogy called Knights of the Rings. It is believed to be the only TSH adaptation made in the Soviet Union. In 1985, a Soviet television adaptation of Tolkien’s work was also published The hobbit lived there and back.

Ten years before Peter Jackson the budget of the Soviet adaptation that appeared in the film trilogy has clearly not been dizzying, and the effects are rudimentary from a contemporary perspective.

He has composed film music Andrei Romanov rock band from the Aquarium. The film was apparently shown only once on television before it disappeared from the archives of the Leningrad television that performed it.

According to the Russian-language World of Fantasy, fans have been searching for the film for decades from a variety of sources. Surprisingly, the successor to the Leningrad television channel 5TV uploaded the rarity to Youtube last week.

The Guardiardian according to Tolkien, arrangements based on novels were rare in the Soviet Union. It was also difficult to find Russian translations at that time.

Some speculate that Tolkien’s works were censored in the Soviet Union, as in the stories creatures representing different species allied together to oppose the totalitarian power that came from the East. Another theory is that Tolkien’s novels were just too difficult to translate into Russian.

In Finland too has made its own Tolkien adaptation for television in the 1990s. Published in 1993 Timo Torikan guided Hobbits, which was based on both Hobbitto that About the Lord of the Rings trilogy. In the television series Frodo Reppulia performed Taneli Mäkelä, Bilbo Reppulia Martti Rahvalo, clone Kari Väänänen, Gandalfia Vesa Vierikko and Legolasta Ville Virtanen.