Movies | The legendary battle of the World Cup Rally will be turned into a movie – the Finnish champion will be played by an Italian actor

Hannu Mikkola and Markku Alén were the rally stars of 1983. Soon the battle will be seen on the big screen.

Year 1983 is one of the most memorable in World Rally Championship history. Audi and Lancia fought hard for the world championship when the old and new worlds of rallying met.

In the early 1980s, Audi had shaken up the rally world by introducing the first four-wheel drive to special tests. The results were quickly convincing. The first race victories came in 1981, and a year later, Audi won the WRC brand championship.

For the 1983 season, Audi was expected to be in a class of its own again. Four-wheel drive was supposed to be the future of the sport, but Lancia brought its new two-wheel drive 037 as a contender. A fierce battle for the marque championship followed, which only narrowly turned in Lancia’s favor.

Audi Hannu Mikkola won the World Drivers’ Championship. Lancia’s number one horses were German Walter Röhrl and Markku Alén.

From the classic the battle has now been made into a movie, Race for Glory: Audi vs Lancia. It hits theaters in January. However, at least for the time being, there is no rally movie to be found in the upcoming programs section of Finnkino’s website, Finland’s largest cinema chain.

The film stars Riccardo Scamarcio and familiar from the Rush formula film Daniel Brühl. Scamarcio plays Lancia’s colorful team boss Cesare Fioriota and Brühl Audi Roland Gumpert.

To play the world champion Mikkola, they didn’t go looking for an actor until Finland. Movie database IMDB’s according to Mikkola is played by an Italian Gianmaria Martiniand Alén’s map reader Ilkka Kivimäki Rosario Terranova.

There is no information about Alén’s performer or appearance in the film on IMDB.

The actor also appears in the film I guess Portmanwho has created a career especially in Italy.