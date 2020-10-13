Movies The Jussi gala will be held in the middle of an epidemic, but there have been only a few cancellations: “Let’s talk calmly and be careful not to get splashes,” says Miitta Sorvali, who is going to the gala.

The Filmiaura, which organizes the gala, follows the safety instructions to the nearest millennium. At the cable factory, the distance between the plates is also measured with a tape measure: the distance is one meter.

Domestic a total of just over 300 people are expected to attend the film’s biggest celebration, the Jussi Gala, on Wednesday night.

The gala held at the Helsinki Cable Factory has been canceled by guests during Tuesday, says the chairman of Filmiaura, who is organizing the gala. Riina Liukkonen. In the last week, there have been about twenty cancellations.

“In a volume like this, it’s pretty little. This is a clear signal that there is a desire from the industry to come, ”says Liukkonen.

In March, when the gala was originally scheduled to take place, well over 700 guests were coming to the venue.

The Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District, or HUS, currently recommends that no private events be held for more than 20 people.

Instead, according to the recommendations of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) and the Ministry of Education and Culture, events for more than 50 people may be organized for the time being if safety distances and hygiene practices are taken care of.

Although the Jussi Gala is not a private event but a public event, gathering hundreds of people still sounds like a risk.

Helsingin Sanomat was not reached by the Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko (center) to comment on the organization of the Jussi gala.

Filmiauran Riina Liukkonen says that the association’s board also considered other ways to distribute the Jussi awards this year. One option would have been to invite only candidates to the venue.

“But let’s just say it’s such a big event it’s hard to start dramatically changing a week earlier.”

Filmiaura is an association of filmmakers and other professionals in the field, whose only real task is to organize the Jussi Gala.

The Jussi Gala is a special celebration of the fact that no people are actually invited there. Willing production companies pay for their participation in the gala.

However, according to Liukkonen, economic factors are not the primary reason why the prizes will be distributed in a gala form this year as well.

“The winners, whom we don’t even know ourselves yet, will earn their awards again this year for the great work they have done in front of the films,” he says.

According to Liukkonen, in the current world situation, we must also find “responsible ways to carry out events”.

“We can’t know how long this situation will last.”

Liukkonen emphasizes that the event will be held safely.

MTV3 channel performs the Jussi Gala live on television.

It is compiled from MTV that the company’s role is only in television, not in organizing the event. In other words, if the coronavirus spreads at the gala, the responsibility falls on Filmiaura.

“The organizer of the gala is responsible for arranging and organizing the gala,” says MTV’s head of domestic productions by e-mail. Hanna Card.

He also recalls that “In all productions, MTV requires the production of a covid safety plan from both the production companies and, in such co-operation, also from the event organizer”.

Actor Miitta Sorvali says on the phone that he is just ironing a dress for Wednesday’s gala. Sorvali is nominated for the Best Female Year award for her role as Grandma Liisa Aurorain the movie.

Miia Tervon the film has received the most Jussi nominations, a total of 13.

Attending the gala is not exciting, Sorvali says.

“I go with a happy and expectant mind. I am thinking that I really care, and now I realize that must be especially careful. “

According to Sorval, the confidence has been brought about by the fact that the guests have been given precise instructions in advance, which state, among other things, that others are not allowed to cuddle and stay at their own tables. In addition, each table has its own toilet to prevent queues.

Filmiauran Chairman Riina Liukkonen says that there is a gap of one to two meters between the tables. There is at least one meter between the tables between the plates. The distances are measured with a tape measure.

At each table, a varying number of people sit so that the groups that come together are not mixed up.

Miitta Sorvali trusts that all guests will follow the instructions given.

Nominated for Best Male Lead Award Pekka Strang on the other hand, will not participate in the Jussi Gala. Strang is currently working in Estonia.

“There was an earlier message that if it is 30.9. after Estonia or other listed countries, it is not appropriate to go to the gala, ”Strang says on the phone.

About the solution it is understandable that hosting a gala of more than 300 people can worry people and arouse astonishment. However, he is not concerned that the event would act as a “corona dividend” because “the authority’s recommendations have been taken into account and are being followed”.

According to the instructions of the Jussi gala, a face mask must be worn when entering and leaving the gala. In addition to this, the use of a mask is also strongly recommended for the rest of the celebration.

Miitta Sorvali plans to wear the mask all the time, except for dining.

“Then talk calmly and be careful not to get scared when you talk.”

Sorval’s wife actress Kari Sorvali will not attend the gala.

“It’s pointless to expose anyone other than us who are nominated there.”

