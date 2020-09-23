Movies The Jussi Gala, which was postponed from the spring, will finally be held in October: Aurora, the strong winner, has won the most nominations.

The gala will be open to less than 400 guests this year.

Although The film year 2020 is already coming to an end, this autumn the focus will be on the 2019 domestic film harvest for a while.

The Jussi Gala, which ranks the best in the Finnish film industry, had to be postponed from last spring to this autumn due to the corona pandemic. Now a new date has been announced: the gala will be held on Wednesday, October 14 at the Helsinki Cable Factory.

The gala will be attended by less than 400 guests this year, and the safety of the guests will be ensured through various unnecessary instructions. Others can watch the gala live on MTV3.

The Jussi statues are shared by Filmiaura, an association of film professionals, and the final winners were chosen by the Filmiaura membership by closed ballot.

Audiences can choose their favorite movie in a poll that runs from September 21 to October 9. at elisa.fi/jussit.

Squad The recipients of the Jussi awards were announced last January.

The drama comedy about Aurora from Rovaniemi received the most nominations Aurora, a total of 13.

It is nominated for, among other things, Best Film, Misguided Direction (Miia Tervo), the script (Tervo), the female lead (Mimosa Willamo), the male lead (Amir Escandari), the women’s year (Oona Airola and Miitta Sorvali) and description (Arsen Sarkisiants) categories.

The next highest number of nominations was received Jukka-Pekka Valkeapää guided Dogs do not wear pants with nine nominations. Mixed The question of habituation that Unknown master each received four nominations.

A total of 19 different films received Jussi nominations.

Already in winter was predictedthat Aurora will be strong even as the toughest winner when the prizes are awarded.

“Auroran the nominations came on a broad front, including direction, script, and description. It’s noteworthy that the film has nominations in all four actor award categories as well. One can only ask why Aurora no attempt was made to offer us Oscars? ” wrote HS film editor Veli-Pekka Lehtonen then.

Jussi nominees for the 2019 Finnish film:

BEST MOVIE

Aurora – producer Max Malka

Diva of Finland, – producers Mika Ritalahti and Niko Ritalahti

Dogs do not wear pants – producers Aleksi Bardy and Helen Vinogradov

Habit question – producer Elli Toivoniemi

The Perfect Christmas Producer Jesse Fryckman

CONTROL

Miia Tervo – Aurora

Elli Toivoniemi, Kirsikka Saari, Anna Paavilainen, Alli Haapasalo, Reetta Aalto, Jenni Toivoniemi and Miia Tervo – Habit question

Jukka-Pekka Valkeapää – Dogs do not wear pants

WOMEN’S MAIN PART

Mimosa Willamo – Aurora

Jaana Saarinen – Mother

Suvi-Tuuli Teerinkoski – Diva of Finland

THE MAIN PART

Matti Ristinen – I am Finnish

Pekka Strang – Dogs do not wear pants

Amir Escandari – Aurora

WOMEN’S YEAR

Miitta Sorvali – Aurora

Pirjo Lonka – Unknown champion

Oona Airola – Aurora

MEN’S YEAR

Chike Ohanwe – Aurora

Ylermi Rajamaa – Risto Rapper and a bully

Johannes Holopainen – Question of habituation

MANUSCRIPT

Elli Toivoniemi, Kirsikka Saari, Anna Paavilainen, Alli Haapasalo, Reetta Aalto, Jenni Toivoniemi and Miia Tervo – Habit question

Anna Heinämaa – Unknown champion

Miia Tervo – Aurora

DESCRIPTION

Peter Peltola – Dogs do not wear pants

Arsen Sarkisiants – Aurora

Mika Orasmaa – Iron Sky: The Coming Race

MUSIC

Michal Nejtek – Dogs do not wear pants

Markku Kanerva – The Water Maiden

Risto Ylihärsilä – Diva of Finland

SOUND DESIGN

Micke Nyström – Dogs do not wear pants

Olli Huhtanen – Baby Jane

Kirka Sainio – The Unknown Master

CUTTING

Mervi Junkkonen – Dogs don’t wear pants

Antti Reikko – Aurora

Markus Leppälä – Olliver Hawk

STAGE DESIGN

Kaisa Mäkinen – The Unknown Master

Jaagup Roomet – Marian Paradise

Kari Kankaanpää – Aurora

COSTUME DESIGN

I Frank Bohn, Margarethe Pszywara, Charlotte Willems – Ron Sky: The Coming Race

Jouni Mervas – Aurora

Sari Suominen – Dogs do not wear pants

MASKING PLANNING

Dogs do not wear pants – make-up design Aija Beata Rjabovska

Aurora – make-up design Salla Yli-Luopa

Baby Jane – make-up design by Marjut Samulin

DOCUMENTARY

Aatos and Amine – directed by Reetta Huhtanen, producers Hannu-Pekka Vitikainen, Hanne Phlypo and Alex Tondowski

Olliver Hawk – directed by Arthur Franck, produced by Oskar Forsten

Veera ‘s magical life – directed by Tonislav Hristov, producers Kaarle Aho and Kai Nordberg.

SHORT FILM

Stick director Teppo Airaksinen

Two bodies on the beach, – director Anna Paavilainen

Are you hungry? – director Teemu Niukkanen

The three short films that have been nominated for Jussi are available to the public at Yle Areena.