Movies The Jussi Gala, which was postponed from the spring, will finally be held in October: Aurora, the strong winner, has won the most nominations.

The gala will be open to less than 400 guests this year.
Although The film year 2020 is already coming to an end, this autumn the focus will be on the 2019 domestic film harvest for a while.
The Jussi Gala, which ranks the best in the Finnish film industry, had to be postponed from last spring to this autumn due to the corona pandemic. Now a new date has been announced: the gala will be held on Wednesday, October 14 at the Helsinki Cable Factory.
The gala will be attended by less than 400 guests this year, and the safety of the guests will be ensured through various unnecessary instructions. Others can watch the gala live on MTV3.
The Jussi statues are shared by Filmiaura, an association of film professionals, and the final winners were chosen by the Filmiaura membership by closed ballot.
Audiences can choose their favorite movie in a poll that runs from September 21 to October 9. at elisa.fi/jussit.
Squad The recipients of the Jussi awards were announced last January.
The drama comedy about Aurora from Rovaniemi received the most nominations Aurora, a total of 13.
It is nominated for, among other things, Best Film, Misguided Direction (Miia Tervo), the script (Tervo), the female lead (Mimosa Willamo), the male lead (Amir Escandari), the women’s year (Oona Airola and Miitta Sorvali) and description (Arsen Sarkisiants) categories.
The next highest number of nominations was received Jukka-Pekka Valkeapää guided Dogs do not wear pants with nine nominations. Mixed The question of habituation that Unknown master each received four nominations.
A total of 19 different films received Jussi nominations.
Already in winter was predictedthat Aurora will be strong even as the toughest winner when the prizes are awarded.
“Auroran the nominations came on a broad front, including direction, script, and description. It’s noteworthy that the film has nominations in all four actor award categories as well. One can only ask why Aurora no attempt was made to offer us Oscars? ” wrote HS film editor Veli-Pekka Lehtonen then.
Jussi nominees for the 2019 Finnish film:
BEST MOVIE
Aurora – producer Max Malka
Diva of Finland, – producers Mika Ritalahti and Niko Ritalahti
Dogs do not wear pants – producers Aleksi Bardy and Helen Vinogradov
Habit question – producer Elli Toivoniemi
The Perfect Christmas Producer Jesse Fryckman
CONTROL
Miia Tervo – Aurora
Elli Toivoniemi, Kirsikka Saari, Anna Paavilainen, Alli Haapasalo, Reetta Aalto, Jenni Toivoniemi and Miia Tervo – Habit question
Jukka-Pekka Valkeapää – Dogs do not wear pants
WOMEN’S MAIN PART
Mimosa Willamo – Aurora
Jaana Saarinen – Mother
Suvi-Tuuli Teerinkoski – Diva of Finland
THE MAIN PART
Matti Ristinen – I am Finnish
Pekka Strang – Dogs do not wear pants
Amir Escandari – Aurora
WOMEN’S YEAR
Miitta Sorvali – Aurora
Pirjo Lonka – Unknown champion
Oona Airola – Aurora
MEN’S YEAR
Chike Ohanwe – Aurora
Ylermi Rajamaa – Risto Rapper and a bully
Johannes Holopainen – Question of habituation
MANUSCRIPT
Elli Toivoniemi, Kirsikka Saari, Anna Paavilainen, Alli Haapasalo, Reetta Aalto, Jenni Toivoniemi and Miia Tervo – Habit question
Anna Heinämaa – Unknown champion
Miia Tervo – Aurora
DESCRIPTION
Peter Peltola – Dogs do not wear pants
Arsen Sarkisiants – Aurora
Mika Orasmaa – Iron Sky: The Coming Race
MUSIC
Michal Nejtek – Dogs do not wear pants
Markku Kanerva – The Water Maiden
Risto Ylihärsilä – Diva of Finland
SOUND DESIGN
Micke Nyström – Dogs do not wear pants
Olli Huhtanen – Baby Jane
Kirka Sainio – The Unknown Master
CUTTING
Mervi Junkkonen – Dogs don’t wear pants
Antti Reikko – Aurora
Markus Leppälä – Olliver Hawk
STAGE DESIGN
Kaisa Mäkinen – The Unknown Master
Jaagup Roomet – Marian Paradise
Kari Kankaanpää – Aurora
COSTUME DESIGN
I Frank Bohn, Margarethe Pszywara, Charlotte Willems – Ron Sky: The Coming Race
Jouni Mervas – Aurora
Sari Suominen – Dogs do not wear pants
MASKING PLANNING
Dogs do not wear pants – make-up design Aija Beata Rjabovska
Aurora – make-up design Salla Yli-Luopa
Baby Jane – make-up design by Marjut Samulin
DOCUMENTARY
Aatos and Amine – directed by Reetta Huhtanen, producers Hannu-Pekka Vitikainen, Hanne Phlypo and Alex Tondowski
Olliver Hawk – directed by Arthur Franck, produced by Oskar Forsten
Veera ‘s magical life – directed by Tonislav Hristov, producers Kaarle Aho and Kai Nordberg.
SHORT FILM
Stick director Teppo Airaksinen
Two bodies on the beach, – director Anna Paavilainen
Are you hungry? – director Teemu Niukkanen
The three short films that have been nominated for Jussi are available to the public at Yle Areena.
.
Leave a Reply