Friday, March 22, 2024
Movies | The Jussi gala started with the wins of the Sisu film: HS follows the gala night

March 22, 2024
HS follows the film industry's Jussi gala on Friday evening.

Finnish the film and its creators will be celebrated again at the Jussi gala on Friday at the Helsinki Cable Factory.

The Jussi award turns 80 this year. This year, for the first time at the gala, an acting award chosen by the audience will be awarded. Last year, gender division was abandoned in the acting categories, meaning that women and men no longer have their own categories.

Actors hosting the gala Jaana Saarinen and Katariina Kaitue.

It was early evening Go-a celebration of the film, which won the first two awards, cinematography and production of the year.

The award for the photo of the year went For Kjell Lagerroos and staging Otso Linnalaakso.

