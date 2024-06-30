Sunday, June 30, 2024
Movies | The Ismo Leikola movie will be premiered at the end of the year – Featuring world stars of stand up

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 30, 2024
in World Europe
Movies | The Ismo Leikola movie will be premiered at the end of the year – Featuring world stars of stand up
The film tells how Ismo Leikola became one of Finland’s most internationally successful comedians.

Comedian Ismo from Leikola the narrative film will premiere in November.

ISMO – The World’s Funniest Outsider opens Leikola’s journey from childhood to the present, from Jyväskylä to the United States and from a shy child to an internationally successful stand-up performer.

They have directed the film Ilkka Hynninen and Saku Pollari. It is produced by ICS Nordic Oy.

Hynninen says in the press release that Leikola’s popularity was a complete surprise during filming trips.

“In a sold-out concert hall in New York, he gets the audience to give him a standing ovation. On the street, people stop to talk about how Ismo’s stories hit and sink.”

For example, Leikola is the first Finnish comedian to have visited Conan O’Brien on a talk show.

The film features several world stars of stand up comedy, such as the pilot of The Tonight Show before O’Brien Jay Leno also known as an actress Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias.

The film premieres in Finland on November 1, 2024.

