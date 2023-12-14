Movies | The Hollywood Reporter: Dead leaves is the fifth best film of the year

American The Hollywood Reporter raises Aki Kaurismäki Dead leaves -film as the fifth best film of the year.

According to the magazine's critics, Kaurismäki's story is an artfully told story of “romantic missteps that lead patiently, playfully and through expressionless and melancholic humor to the possibility of a triumphant love”.

Dead leaves is described as a deceptively modest film that contains references to the director's role models.

“The film is both serious and amusing, and in every image there is beauty in a shabby milieu where time seems to have stopped,” the magazine writes.

“As lonely souls looking for connection Alma Pöysti and Jussi Vatanen tune in beautifully to Kaurismäki's wavelength, while his own dog steals the spotlight in his supporting role.”

A year the magazine lists as the best film Celine Song directorial debut Past Lives.

Dead leaves also came forward Yorgos Lanthimos Poor Things (2.), by Andrew Haigh All of Us Strangers (3.) as well as by Martin Scorsese Killers of the Flower Moon (4th).

The Hollywood Reporter is not the only US media that has fallen in love with Finnish cinema. For example, Time magazine named it the best film of the year, and The New York Times even praised the film in two different articles.

Earlier this week, Kuolleet received a Golden Globe nomination in the USA in the best non-English language film series, and Alma Pöysti, who plays the lead role, received a nomination for the best actress award in the category of musical and comedy films.

Golden Globe nominations are seen as predicting Oscar nominations.