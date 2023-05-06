Movies | “The history of Afro-Suomi is also part of the history of Finland” – Ima Iduozee’s works tell about the African diaspora

Ima Iduozee’s short film After We’re Gone was part of the program of the San Francisco International Film Festival.

Filmmaker On Ima Iduozee is a vision.

He wants to tell the stories of people of African descent in a more multidimensional way than what we are used to seeing in the media and the news stream.

Nigerian-Finnish filmmaker Diaspora Mixtapes is a series of works using different formats that celebrates the history and future of the African diaspora. Last year, Iduozee released a short film as part of the series After We’re Gone.

“It celebrates our cultural heritage and traditions,” Iduozee tells STT in San Francisco.

Diaspora refers to dispersion, which results in people living, for example, outside their former homeland or cultural area.

In April, the short film was included in the San Francisco International Film Festival as part of a program series focusing on traditions. The work is still very current from its point of view.

“History is written by the winners, and history tells about the winners. Many other narratives remain in the margins. I feel that this is just as relevant today as it was 20-30 years ago”, says Iduozee.

After We’re Gone is a fictional film combined with archival footage. In this way, historical elements and persons, “veterans and pioneers”, such as an Afro-Finnish teacher born in the 19th century, have been brought into the film Rosa Emilia Clay1996 Miss Finland Lola Odusoga and jazz composer Sun Ra.

“It’s a kind of tribute to our ancestors and people who have paved the way for future generations,” says Iduozee.

In the film, the protagonist Zena undergoes a ritual during which she begins to reimagine the history and future of the African diaspora.

After We’re Gone is Iduozee’s third short film. In the US, it has previously been shown at the New York Indie Shorts Awards film festival.

Ima Iduozee wants to tell the stories of people of African background in a more multidimensional way than what we are used to seeing in the media and the news stream.

Supervisor estimates that interest abroad has been aroused by the work’s universal themes of hope and history – but also by its exceptionality as a Nordic film. The film was the only Nordic film in the program in San Francisco.

“It is extraordinary to see that type of short film from the Nordic countries. It doesn’t fit the image of what’s happening in the Nordic countries, what’s happening in Finland, what kind of thinking is being developed there and what kind of workers the Nordic countries will produce,” says Iduozee.

in Finland After We’re Gone premiered at Kiasma’s ARS22 exhibition in the Museum of Contemporary Art in October. For the Finnish audience, the film shows a history that is less shown in our country.

“The history of Afro-Suomi is also part of the history of Finland,” says Iduozee.

“This movie highlights many important Finnish actors from the fields of entertainment, media and the Academy”, he adds.

Multi-talented Iduozee is already a well-known name in the performing arts circles in Finland. The artist is a choreographer by background, moving image and directing came into the picture five years ago.

He ended up as a director “a little by accident”. Iduozee has a lot of friends in the music industry and through that he started directing music videos. In addition to them, he has made commercials and acted in Finnish TV series and films.

Iduozee’s next prominent project is the first Finnish Netflix series to be released in May Dance Brotherswhose choreographer he worked together with By Sanaz Hassan with. A play choreographed by Iduozee will premiere at the National Theater in September For girls who think they are alone.

In August, the filmmaker, director and choreographer will take the stage himself when he has a DJ gig at Helsinki’s Flow festival.

“There are many hats,” Iduozee laughs.

Read more: It is hoped that the story of a person with a Somali background will wake up politicians: It is not possible for everyone to make their voice heard, says Ujuni Ahmed