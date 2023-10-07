Movies | The “good brother” networks of small towns began to trouble the director Pauliina Punkki, and she moved to Kittilä, known for its crisis

According to documentary director Pauliina Punki, Kittilä’s ten-year political mess brought out the way of the country.

On September 19th supervisor Pauliina Punkki stood at the back of the ballroom of Kittilä high school in Lapland and tensed. He was showing off Snowball effect-documentary before the premiere for the interested parties on a screen tuned by himself.

“I tried to feel the moods during the film. I’m wondering if there should be a tow truck waiting outside,” says Punkki – at most half amused.

Snowball effect tells about the crisis in Kittilä’s municipal administration, which started ten years ago. It is Finland’s largest criminal investigation into municipal politics. A total of 27 local politicians received criminal charges.

From the tower Punkki, who hails from Finland, traveled to watch the first court hearing in the Kittilä case already in 2018, when she was in her last days pregnant.

Later that year, when the director’s daughter was four months old, Punkki moved to Kittilä to make a film. The opportunity came when his brother needed a housekeeper. Punk’s goal was to open the events of Kittilä deeper than the news.

“There was so much written about Kittila that it was important to be there and get close to people. There I could react quickly if someone wanted to talk.”

Punkki says that he had to explain several times to the council what and whose bill he was doing.

He lived in Kittilä first for five months and later for a couple more. In addition, he made several filming trips there over the years. Filming the documentary took a total of five years.

“We discussed with the cameraman in advance how to enter and leave situations. The important thing was that we had time and didn’t seem rushed. And I wasn’t looking for culprits or solutions. I wanted the hand to be left with nothing but bitterness.”

The events in Kittilä reminded Pauliina Punki of the atmosphere of her own childhood in Tornio in the 80s. Punkki was filmed in Oulu.

Pretty good Punkki managed to win the trust of the locals, because many of the parties involved speak in the documentary. However, not all.

“I said that I am here and I will listen to anyone who wants to. And that everyone gets to tell themselves how they experienced things.”

There are a lot of people involved, but Punkki would have liked to have even more of those who used power in the documentary.

For example, a former mayor Anna Mäkelä did not want to participate. He only appears in trials and TV archive footage.

The whole mess started with Mäkelä’s request for an investigation, when he suspected that the money of the municipality and the Levi ski center company had gotten mixed up. In 2014, the municipal council dismissed Mäkelä based on a lack of trust.

Punkki says in the film’s background material that the events reminded him of the atmosphere of his childhood in Tornio in the 80s, where white men with big bellies dominated the conversation, the climate of opinion and the decision-making culture.

“ “Expressing an opinion on social media is not enough. We have to take a bigger stand.”

Ten the entanglement of the year is complicated and many people participated in the events. Keeping the whole in mind is not easy.

“The pride of Kittilä’s municipal decision-makers was insulted and the snowball started from there. It brought to light the country’s bad way of acting in political decision-making. Kittilä is hardly the only municipality that has the same thing,” Punkki sums up.

The tick reminds us of the traditional notion that there is no corruption in Finland. We usually don’t bribe with money or material, but the exchange of favors can be common.

Such a thing is difficult to point out and root out, but Snowball effect concretely describes the good brother network of one small locality inhabited by about 6,400 people and many more reindeer.

Pauliina Punkki wants to fight the culture of silence. He hopes that the documentary will broaden people’s view of politics and encourage them to take a stand. He thinks it’s especially important now, under the government’s planned cuts.

“Expressing an opinion on social media is not enough. We have to take a bigger stand. Silence is a dangerous opinion for society. If you constantly have to think about your family’s livelihood, you can’t be critical. The government undermines people’s ability to act by taking away their basic security.”

In Kittilä, Punkki saw how people were afraid to express their opinions. He understands that it takes a lot to say out loud that he disagrees with those in power.

Like adults often have a habit, Punkki puts his hope in the young. That’s why he looks Snowball effect for secondary school students and others approaching voting age.

Punkki also gave a phone interview while his film was playing in Oulu during the pre-screening of the national film week in schools.

The Koulukino association, which promotes children’s and young people’s film hobby, has made free learning materials for educational institutions, through which you can process Snowball effect themes.

“I want to make documentaries about society and politics. They could help in the social debate, where we are bad. This is probably the first long documentary made about municipal politics.”

About the work of the Parliament Annika Grof made a movie Margin (2009), which Punkki cut.

Perhaps political topics are becoming more common. Recently, at least four documentaries about them have premiered.

Grofin Other voices discussed the impact of political decisions on the University of Helsinki. Susanna Helken Merciless going told about the state of care for the elderly. Saila Kivelä and Vesa Kuosmanen Animal rights thing explored his subject from both the angle of activism and politics. Jouko Aaltonen document How to fix the world describes Elokapina and other activist movements.

Kittilä the crisis finally came to an end last February, when the Supreme Court sentenced the former chairman of the municipal board to suspended imprisonment and fined seven other decision-makers for abuse of office.

Snowball effect the September preview in Kittilä ended well. Punkki says he sensed the audience’s relief after the film ended. The people who appeared in the film commented that Punkki had portrayed them as they are.

The premiere of Snowball Effect was on Friday 6.10.