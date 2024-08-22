Movies | The giant project of the director legend is bubbling again – “We messed up”, says the film company

Movies|Known as Francis Ford Coppola’s passion project, Megalopolis will be shown in Finland for the first time at the Love & Anarchy festival in September.

Out of many known for his blockbuster films Francis Ford Coppola the new giant movie Megalopolis PR chaos reigns around.

A new trailer for the film was released on Wednesday, in which a picture of Coppola was painted as a genius who was wrongly criticized. Film company Lionsgate pulled its trailer soon after it was released, reports said Variety magazine. It turned out that the trailer made baseless claims about the reviews of famous film critics.

The trailer featured some of Coppola’s most famous films, such as Godfather (1972) and The Book of Revelation. Now. (1979) criticism. According to the trailer, a film critic Andrew Sarris for example, would have called Godfather into a “sloppy, self-centered film”.

Francis Ford Coppola

Quotations were quickly proven wrong. Vulture magazine reportsthat none of the quotes in the trailer actually come from critics’ original online reviews of the film.

The actual origin of the quotes is unclear. According to Variety, the description presented in the trailer From Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1993) as a film where “style wins over substance” is actually 1989 Batman– about the evaluation of the film.

The wrong ones in addition to the quotes, the strange trailer extolled Coppola’s superiority as a film director. “True genius is often misunderstood,” the trailer’s opening line proclaimed.

The message about an artist hated by critics is also lame because, for example Godfather received overwhelmingly positive reviews from film critics.

Lionsgate released a statement to Variety in which it sorry for the trailer:

“We sincerely apologize to the critics involved and to Francis Ford Coppola and American Zoetrope for this inexcusable error in our review process. We messed up. We apologize.”

American Zoetrope is by Coppola and a film director by George Lucas a production company founded in 1969, which also produces Megalopolis– the movie.

Megalopolis will have its Finnish premiere at the Rakkautat & Anarkiaa festival in September, artistic director of the event Pekka Lanerva tells HS.

“It’s certain that we can perform it at least once,” he says.

According to Lanerva, the film will be shown in Lasipalat’s Bio Rex theater. The event will announce more detailed information and other software on September 5.

Science fiction movie Megalopolis is Coppola’s dream project, which he started working on already in the 1980s. Adam Driver plays an urban planner named Cesar Catalina in a science fiction film who wants to build a futuristic, new kind of New York. The character appears in the film as some kind of Coppola’s alter ego.

The 85-year-old Coppola has financed his new giant movie himself. He has invested at least 120 million dollars in his film, or about 111 million euros.

Editor of HS Brother Pekka Lehtonen not impressed when he saw the movie at the Cannes Film Festival.

“After seeing the film, I can say that it is, in many ways, an unheard-of kreis and an unheard-of big hit from the master director of the past years,” Lehtonen writes.

Before The May premiere of the Cannes Film Festival was published by The Guardian a big dealwhere several appear anonymously Megalopolis-persons who were part of the filming crew of the film said that Coppola had behaved inappropriately on the set.

According to the interviewees, Coppola pulled women to sit on his lap during the filming and tried to kiss the women in the scenes in the nightclub in order to get them to “attune to the atmosphere”. In addition to this, the workers criticized Coppola for being awkward and delaying filming.

Megalopolis producer Darren Demetre has defended Coppola.

There were already news about the chaotic shooting in January 2023when The Hollywood Reporter reported on the budget and schedule problems of the giant movie.

Correction August 22 at 20:47: Changed image that showed George Lucas and not Francis Ford Coppola. Also corrected the point that Bram Stoker’s Dracula was directed by Tim Burton. It was directed by Coppola.