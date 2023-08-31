Movies | The Finnish Mummola won the main prize at the film festival in Seoul

The film is directed and written by Tia Kouvo.

Finn The movie Grandma won the main prize at the Seoul International Women’s Film Festival in South Korea. Movie is Tia Kouvon directed and written. The film is a humorous and sharp description of family relationships.

The prize is worth $10,000.

In the lead roles of Mummola, you can see Finland’s leading actresses such as Ria Kataja, Elina Knihtilä, Jarkko Pajunen, Leena Uotila mixed Tom Wentzel.

The film is produced by Film company Aamu and distributed by Aurora Studios.