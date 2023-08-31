Thursday, August 31, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Movies | The Finnish Mummola won the main prize at the film festival in Seoul

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 31, 2023
in World Europe
0
Movies | The Finnish Mummola won the main prize at the film festival in Seoul

The film is directed and written by Tia Kouvo.

Finn The movie Grandma won the main prize at the Seoul International Women’s Film Festival in South Korea. Movie is Tia Kouvon directed and written. The film is a humorous and sharp description of family relationships.

The prize is worth $10,000.

In the lead roles of Mummola, you can see Finland’s leading actresses such as Ria Kataja, Elina Knihtilä, Jarkko Pajunen, Leena Uotila mixed Tom Wentzel.

The film is produced by Film company Aamu and distributed by Aurora Studios.

#Movies #Finnish #Mummola #won #main #prize #film #festival #Seoul

See also  Responses to MS treatment: 'Care has not improved and costs have only increased'
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Mayor from Saxony visits Ball in Russia

Mayor from Saxony visits Ball in Russia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result