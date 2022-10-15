Movies | The Finnish film Sisu swept the awards table at the prestigious festival

Jalmari Helander’s Sisu collected the best film, cinematography, music and male actor awards at the Spanish Sitges festival.

Jalmari Helanderin directed and scripted action film Go was awarded as the best film at the Sitges festival in Spain on Saturday.

In addition to the main prize, Sisu received three other awards: Kjell Lagerroos awarded for best description and Juri Seppä mixed Tuomas Wäinölä of the best music. Playing the main part of Sisu Jorma Tommila was awarded as the festival’s best male actor

The Sitges Film Festival is one of the world’s largest and most prestigious events focused on horror and fantasy films. The festival has been organized in the city of Sitges in Catalonia, Spain, since 1968.

The main prize in Sitges was not Helander’s first. He got it earlier in 2010 with his first feature film With Rare Exports in 2010. Rare Exports was also awarded for best direction and cinematography.

See also Parties Coalition elects vice-presidents, center presents main goals of election program and Left Alliance discusses NATO line Jorma Tommila plays a Finnish warrior fighting the Nazis in Sisu.

Go is an action film set in the war in Lapland until 1944. In it, Jorma Tommila plays the soft-spoken Finnish soldier Aatami Korpe, who fights against the Nazis in the landscapes of Lapland.

Read more: The Sisu film presents the Finnish war hero of all time, a one-man killing team

The film is Jalmari Helander’s first long directorial work since 2014 The Big Game. Go had its world premiere in September at the Toronto Film Festival.

Described as fast-paced and bloody Go got already at that time braggart from critics of the international film media.

“Jalmari Helander has come rushing back,” wrote, for example, a reviewer from the British Screen Daily.

Finnish theatrical premiere Go will receive in early 2023.