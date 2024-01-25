Movies | The Finnish director made a film whose story is told through sex scenes

Mikko Mäkelä's Sebastian competes in the foreign series of Sundance, the most important film festival in the United States. The director-writer knows it will divide opinion.

Mikko Mäkelän Sebastian competes this year in the Sundance Film Festival's international fiction series.

In the film directed and written by Mäkelä, young journalist and budding writer Max (Ruaridh Mollica) is looking for his own voice and a balance between life and work. Max is writing a novel about a young man who is a sex worker. In the writing circle, he says that his background research consists of interviews.

In reality, he is secretly a sex worker, Sebastian, who sells his services to older men.

Mikko Mäkelä

The film premiered on Sunday at Sundance. “The premiere went well, the audience seemed to like it and there was a good discussion after the screening,” says Mikko Mäkelä via Zoom connection from Utah, USA.

“Meeting the public is always nice. It's interesting to finally get to talk about the movie. I can predict that the film will divide opinions, and it may not be to everyone's taste.”

The reason for the division of opinions is the subject of the film and the way it is filmed. Sebastian contains many very openly depicted sex scenes between men. The film is still a beautiful description of the relationship between art and life, the subject of eternity, which has been discussed especially in autofiction in recent years.

What what does Mäkelä think of the autofiction that has already received a lot of criticism?

“This is a question that is impossible for any writer or filmmaker not to think about. The discussions revolve so closely around it.”

In Mäkelä's opinion, the author cannot avoid bringing his own personality and experiences into the work. However, it has gone too far if you can only write about your own experiences.

“Art is so much about empathy and imagination. I don't have a clear answer to the question, but these are the questions I want to ask the audience.”

So life affects art. But does art also affect the life of its creator? “Do we sometimes make choices based on what could produce more interesting material to write about?”

Hilly got the idea for his story when, after moving to London, he saw how many young gay men do sex work.

“I was a bit surprised by that. It reflects my own background, the conservatism of Finland and the values ​​I grew up with.”

In the world of scrap work, gig work and irregular living, mobile applications are an easy way for customers and service providers to find each other.

“Sex work seems to have become so commonplace that in a London-style city it can only be another alternative gig.”

Sex work and work in the media industry are united by the fact that both are gig work guided by the logic of the internet, which is determined by uncertainty, competition and the constant questioning of one's own identity.

“I was also aiming for satire about how the way the publishing world brings… what is commodify in Finnish? Yes, to promote Max as a new author with photo sessions and promotion. How much is it different from the way Max chooses to productize his body as Sebastian?”

Sebastian is a clear-cut and well-paced whirl around the conflict between Max and Sebastian. The rhythm is created above all by the film's numerous sex scenes between men. In the beginning, they are active and external. As the film progresses, they take on more sensual tones.

“This is important for Max's development as a person and as a sex worker.”

The sex scenes are carefully scripted. “You can't just say in the script that they have sex, because the story is told through them.”

The scenes were prepared for a long time, with the main performer Ruaridh Mollica, the intimacy choreographer and all the other actors.

“We went through discussions about everyone's own limits, work methods and possible concerns about their own scenes.” The scenes were also rehearsed before filming. “The training provided a formula that was ready when we started filming.”

Sebastian was a big leap forward for Mäkela About his first film shot in Finland, A Moment in the Reeds.

“It was made completely indie and on a micro-budget, without asking anyone's permission or support.”

Sebastian have been supported by the British Film Institute and the Finnish Film Foundation. Getting financing was not easy. Mäkelä estimates that it was due to the topic. “However, the Film Foundation has supported since they read the script.”

A win at Sundance would of course bring visibility, but just getting into the competition series is a win. The awards for Sundance's foreign fiction series will be handed out on the weekend of the 27th and 28th. January. Alli Haapasalo Girls girls girls won the audience award in the same series in 2022. It was the first Finnish film in the competition series at Sundance. Sebastian is another.

Win or not, what would London-based Mikko Mäkelä like to do next?

“I would also like to work in Finnish and in Finland.”