Movies The Finnish candidate Tove dropped out of the Oscars

Tove is not on the 15-film qualifying list released by the U.S. Film Academy on Tuesday local time.

Finland the nominee for Best International Film Oscar has dropped out of the competition.

Artist About Tove Jansson narrative Tove is not included in the 15-film qualifying list released by the U.S. Film Academy on Tuesday local time. Five films selected from this list will be nominated. A total of 93 countries submitted their candidates to the competition.

Candidates from Norway and Denmark, among others, will continue in the race.

Tove sai premiered in the fall of 2020. It tells the artist About Tove Jansson. The movie is directed by Zaida Bergroth and scripted Eeva Putro. Jansson plays a role in the film Alma Pöysti.

During its premiere, the film garnered a lot of praise from critics in Finland and abroad. Among other things, a critic of Variety magazine praised Bergroth’s direction, Pöyst’s role performance and Putro’s script. “The film is charming, the performance of the lead actor Alma Pöyst is enchanting and the film is sensually woven in general,” Variety’s critic wrote.

In Finland Tove had time to gather a good audience in the autumn before the pandemic restrictions, and it was also time to glowly be known as the most watched Finnish-Swedish film for 40 years.

The final Oscar nominees will be announced in mid-March. The Oscars will be awarded exceptionally late April 25 this year due to the corona pandemic.

The Finnish candidate has last made the qualifying list at the 2016 gala, when Klaus Härön guided Swordsman was among the nine candidates. Finland has only been nominated in the category at the 2003 gala, where Aki Kaurismäki Man without a past ran for office.