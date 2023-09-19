Movies | The filming of the Dingo movie starts today in Pori – Neumann’s role will be played by Saku Taittonen

The Dingo movie will premiere in the fall of 2024. According to the production company, it is fiction inspired by a true event.

From the Dingo band telling Restless Cinderella -film’s shooting starts today in Pori. In connection with the start of filming, the film’s actors have been announced.

Pertti “Nipa” Neumann present Saku Taittonen. Taittonen, who studies at the Theater Academy, has previously been seen in a play at the Helsinki City Theatre Anonymous and in the TV series Helsinki syndrome.

Pepe from Laakso acting Alvari Stenbäck, Jarkko Eve Mauno Terävä, Pete Nuotiot Samuel Kujala, Jonttu Virtaa Emil Kihlström and Juha “Quuppa” from Seitso Valtteri Lehtinen. Nipa’s girlfriend plays Ronja Keiramo.

“We held a multi-stage audition for the role of the band, in order to find exactly the actors with whom the cooperation works best with each other,” says the director Mari Rantasila in the bulletin.

“It was also important that the actors have a close relationship with the music. Filming was preceded by a long training period.”

Movie focuses on the band’s explosive breakthrough, the years of popularity from 1984 to 1986, but also their sudden demise. The story opens up about Neumann’s personal life in the midst of Dingo-mania.

Although the film is inspired by real life, it is still a work of fiction, the production company’s press release emphasizes.

The film will also be shot in Helsinki during the fall. The film will premiere in autumn 2024.

