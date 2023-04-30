Movies | The film Sisu collected 1.4 million dollars at the box office at its premiere in the USA, was the fifth most popular film

The Finnish film Sisu is gathering viewers in the United States. In Jalmari Helander’s action film, a gold digger fights against the Nazis in Lapland.

Finn Go– the film has collected 1.4 million dollars, or about 1.3 million euros, at the box office at its premiere in the United States, including advances, according to the film’s distributor Nordisk Film and Box Office Mojo, which lists the box office in the United States –website.

Content opened in the US on Friday, playing in 1,006 cinemas. With $1.4 million at the box office, the film was Friday’s fifth-highest-grossing in the United States. It was preceded by, among other things, a computer animation film The Super Mario Bros. Movie.which was the most popular, and a horror film Evil Dead Risewhich was the second most popular.

Content there were already signs of success across the Atlantic before Friday. Sisu’s US distributor was Lionsgate told by the director Jalmari for Helanderthat when the film’s trailer was released, it was viewed more than 20 million times on different platforms during the first week.

Go will receive one of the widest distributions that a Nordic film has achieved in the United States.

Helander has also written the screenplay Content.

Sisu is a Finnish action film in which gold digger Aatami Korpi (Jorma Tommila) leaves during the Lapland war in 1944 to take gold to the city. On his way, he runs into a group of Nazis who want the gold for themselves. The protagonist of the film does not agree to that.

“Undoubtedly the best action film that has been made in Finland so far”, evaluates HS’s cultural editor Juho Typpö the movie, though only gave it three stars.

The film was produced by Petri Jokirantaand in addition to Tommila, the leading roles include, among others Aksel Hennie, Mimosa Willamo and Jack Doolan.

Go is filmed in Lapland.

in Finland Go has received more than 150,000 viewers in cinemas so far, says Nordisk Film. The film premiered last September at the Toronto Film Festival.

At the Sitges International Film Festival last October Go received the award for best film, and in addition Tommila received the award for best actress, Kjell Lagerroos was awarded for the description as well as Juri Seppä and Tuomas Wäinölä from the original music.