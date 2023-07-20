Movies | The film production company Tuffi avoided bankruptcy: A string of difficulties began to develop during the corona era

Film production company Tuffi Films was approved for corporate restructuring in early summer. Tuff is especially well known Selma Vilhunen and Jenni Toivoniemen from movies. She managed a company owned by women for a long time Elli Toivoniemi.

Tuffi went into crisis during the Corona period. While it grew, increasing the number of personnel and projects, the corona restrictions closed the cinemas again and again.

“Not everything was handled well at that moment, says the chairman of the board of Tuff now”, the producer Venla Hellstedt.

“The most important thing in filming is to get the work seen, and the delay had an emotional and financial impact.”

During the Corona period, Tuff completed five feature films. Directed by Jenni Toivoniemi Club game performed relatively well in the fall of 2020 and received excellent reviews. Marja Pyykön a family film directed by Sihja – rebellion in the air the premiere was moved a total of seven times.

Internationally financed and expensive due to fantasy elements Target was not unprofitable for the company, but it did not make an account either. A good 16,000 viewers were gathered, while at least 100,000 viewers is quite typical for skilfully made children’s films.

Last fall, the financial difficulties became public when Tuffi applied for corporate reorganization. At the same time, Elli Toivoniemi, who headed the company’s board, was sidelined for health reasons, Hellstedt says.

Elina Patrakka and Elena Leeve star in the family film Sihja – rebellion in the air.

The situation to make up for it, Tuffi is currently only focusing on feature films and drama series. They have more revenue potential than documentaries, says Hellstedt.

“We love documentaries, but we are in a situation where we have to make a profit as well.”

Above all, income comes from domestic cinema distribution, but Tuff also has an international foothold. These possibilities were connected to Jenni Toivoniemi’s horror film project Eve’s gift.

Among the complications is the cancellation of its descriptions. More than two million euros had been collected for the internationally financed film, and it was supposed to be filmed in Latvia. After inflation in Latvia reached 18 percent, the project was no longer feasible.

“We cut out the producers’ fees, as is customary in tight situations, but as the risk increased, we had to stop the preparations,” says Hellstedt.

Finland’s top actors were already attached to the project.

“Revival is challenging, but it is not a dead project. We still want to do that.”

Four small adults are coming to the premiere in Finland at the turn of the year.

One the feature film Tuffilla is ready. Selma Vilhunen Four small adults had its world premiere in January at the Rotterdam Film Festival. A couple of weeks later, the female lead Alma Pöysti was awarded for it at the Gothenburg Film Festival.

The Finnish premiere is saved for the next peak season until the turn of the year. Will it load For four small adults especially high expectations for the company’s future?

“It has already sold very well internationally, and the receptions in Rotterdam and Gothenburg left a great feeling,” says Hellstedt.

Four small adults will surely get a big screen distribution in France and Britain.

Tuffi aims to get at least one feature film into production next year. It is necessary to guarantee the company’s future.

A documentary film that has been made for a long time is also being completed My Realitywhich is about women who participated in reality TV shows and were disappointed by their experiences.

In 2010 behind the founded Tuff are Toivoniemet Jenni and niece Elli, Venla Hellstedt, Selma Vilhunen and the writer-director Cherry Island.

An early milestone was being nominated for the 2014 Short Film Oscar Do I have to take care of everything?, which Vilhunen directed. It was the second Finnish Oscar-nominated film of all time Aki Kaurismäki Man without a past -after the movie.

In 2020, Tuff’s first television series was completed. Directed by Vilhunen and Saari Best year everwhich was seen on the C More service and was renewed for a second season.

Short film series An individual case based on this, Tuff was awarded the 2020 State Award for Cinematography. In the same fall, Elli Toivoniemi received the film producer of the year award from the producers’ advocacy organization APFI.

“When we should have slowed down during the corona virus, we just kept going,” says Venla Hellstedt.

“We have also received significantly less corona subsidies in the industry than we applied for.”

Hellstedt says that the company is now looking for a new investor. Has the list of potential investors crystallized?

“I can’t comment,” says Hellstedt.