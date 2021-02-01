Movies The film industry is proposing more flexible restrictions on halls, otherwise there is a risk of withering – Solar Films would have films ready up to the queue

Solar Films, one of Finland’s largest production companies, has films ready for the queue, and a new one will be shot in the summer.

Corona restrictions have kept cinemas closed in the largest localities. During the performance week ending last Thursday, 6,800 film visits were recorded in Finland. In the corresponding week a year ago, there were 215,500 visits.

The current restrictions on public events, which began at the end of November, will continue in Uusimaa for at least February. A maximum of ten guests may be admitted to the hall. In practice, it is not worth keeping cinemas open. Elsewhere, restrictions vary by region.

“Uusimaa is a stopper. There will be no new premieres if the limit of ten people is maintained, ”says the CEO of the Finnish Film Chamber Tero Koistinen.

“If 20 people could be admitted to the hall, cinemas would be opened and at least smaller films would be distributed. When premieres are postponed, a sum is formed. ”

The release calendar of Finnkino, Finland’s largest cinema chain, has hopefully dated as many as 28 premieres for March. In March last year, 18 premieres were to take place before the corona epidemic led to the closure of theaters.

There are not even dreams of distributing the big Hollywood premieres before May. The Marvel adventure is dated there Black Widow, which was originally supposed to come to theaters as early as April last year.

In addition to that, that cinemas have to endure without turnover, the challenges for domestic film distributors and producers are also increasing. Theater is the main source of income for films.

Solar Films, one of Finland’s largest production companies, has films ready for the queue. Next up on the screens will be a documentary Karalahti. It is now hoped for a premiere on the first Friday in March. Also Renny Harlin guided Class meeting 3 is ready. Its premiere has been postponed from February onwards, indefinitely.

Film producer Markus Selin­

“We have to be patient and wait,” says the producer of Solar Films Markus Selin.

He is concerned about small production companies as well as movie theaters that do not own their property.

“If a production company makes one film a year and it doesn’t get distributed, there’s a risk of the industry fading in this situation,” Selin says.

“The future of cinemas is starting to depend on the patience of landlords.”

Solar Films has a premiere waiting too Kjell Westö filming Sulfur yellow sky as well as a comedy from the Kummeli crew Kontio and Parmas. Although the end of the theater closure can only be guessed at, new productions are scheduled to begin in the summer of 2021.

“Yes, they describe what is meant,” Selin says.

Of the year the first few months have traditionally been the season of going to the movies. Now the outlook is as blurry as last spring.

“Every week there can be unforeseen news. Unfortunately, throughout the year, that news has never been good, ”Selin says.

“Of course, this is the same in the industry as in the industry.”

Koistinen hopes for flexibility from the authorities. If there are hundreds of seats in the cinema, it is easy to keep safety distances even if more than 20 tickets are sold.

“What is effective virus protection? Indoor amusement parks may be open because they are not part of public events, ”says Koistinen.

“We will write to regional government agencies whether the restrictions are based on knowledge of their benefits and propose more flexible restrictions. The paradox is whether we are now restricting those that are easiest to limit. ”

Both Koistinen and Selin point out that no chains of infection have been traced to cinemas.

Cinemas open and closed

In Helsinki there are cinemas also open, although the chains Finnkino and Cinamon keep their doors closed. Kino Engel, which specializes in art house film, has two halls and has been hosting daily screenings since the end of January as usual. Tickets are sold for a maximum of ten per show. This means that a maximum of 18% of the seats will be used in even the smallest hall.

The Riviera cinema, on the other hand, is rented to groups of up to ten people, so that the film can also be picked from the selection itself.

Elsewhere in Finland, Bio Rex Cinemas and Savon Kinot have kept their theaters open. Adjacent seats are not sold to different groups, and entire rows are disabled to ensure safety distances. Most locations have a per-screen limit of 10 or 20 people.