Movies | The film How to Have Sex is not only about dancing teenagers, but also about sexual violence – based on his own experiences, says the director

Here is one of the hottest and most talked about newcomers to cinema in recent times. Not least because of the film's straightforward title.

The movie is called How to Have Sex, which could be translated, for example, as the basics of sex. The name is so striking that the director of the film Molly Manning Walker says that at no point did the creative team seriously want to change it.

“In the beginning, people liked the name even more than the script itself,” says the director.

Self the script, which is also the work of thirty-year-old Manning Walker, begins as a boisterous holiday story. There are three girls from London who have finished school and there is a cheap night flight from London to Crete. A holiday awaits there with cheap pool hotels, colorful drinks and parties that last until the morning.

In the beginning, the girls are seen pampering themselves in the cool sea water by Joel Curry Head & Heart. So there will be everything that British tourists are used to seeing in holiday destinations in the south.

The main character of the trio is Tara, who has not yet experienced love like the others.

“ The description of teenagers is chaotic and riotous, but its central content is a solid matter.

Gloom descends into the story little by little. Director Manning Walker summarizes the film's structure in the idea that the viewer is first invited to a raucous Disneyland, the promises of which are little by little shown to be empty.

“For this, the sound designer added bass and the stage designer added clutter as we got closer to the end,” says Manning. The interview is done in May at the Cannes Film Festival, and a few days after the interview, Manning's film wins the second prize at the festival.

In December 2023, director Molly Manning Walker presented her award in the "European Discovery" category at the European Film Academy's EFA award ceremony in Berlin.

Where from the movie then finally tells? About how a young person's sex life begins, how to consent to sex and how not to consent to sex. The description of teenagers is chaotic and riotous, but its central content is a solid matter. How to Have Sex deals with what is the difference between consent and violence.

“Consent is seen in black and white. Either yes or no,” says Manning Walker emphatically.

For him, consent is something else entirely. He reminds us that situations are stressful and sometimes people rush into them rather than apply for them.

“To me, consent means two people being comfortable together,” says Manning Walker.

“Consent is not saying yes, but it's not nice.”

Mia McKenna-Bruce plays the central character of the film, Tara, a teenage girl dancing on a Greek holiday island.

Young charm, first sex experiences and sexual violence have often been the subject of movies, especially teen comedies. Of course, Manning Walker knows that.

“What does it say about us and our culture that the same story has been told a million times, but from the boys' point of view?” Manning Walker asks.

According to Manning Walker, sexual violence is often treated insufficiently in films.

“Every woman has had at least one uncomfortable experience,” says Manning Walker.

Now the perspective is different. Young Tara has gone on vacation to find herself and to have sex for the first time.

Young Brits dancing on a southern holiday island is also a decades-old cliché.

“You can always ask why you go on holiday abroad and then hang out with other Brits, but that's how it goes,” says Manning Walker.

The film was shot in Malía on the holiday island of Crete outside the actual holiday season. Pictured are Mia McKenna-Bruce and Shaun Thomas.

At thirty the director had several reasons to make a film about this very subject. First of all, he himself was on similar vacations in Greece during his teenage years. Secondly, he wanted to talk about the sexuality of young women and show how sexual education, especially around female pleasure, has changed.

“Ideas came from my own experiences, and they were also picked up from Tiktok,” says Manning Walker.

A key motivation was also my own experience of being the target of sexual violence when I was only 16 years old.

Filmmakers use previous stories as building blocks for their own stories. So did Manning Walker. This time, however, there were hardly any reference films available, as Manning Walker believes that there are few party films directed by women.

“We looked American Honey and we sought the same wild energy for the film, but otherwise the reference point was mostly reality,” says Manning Walker.

by Andrea Arnold in the film he directed from 2016, the youth live as vagrants in America's backyards.

“ Manning Walker was dismayed by the attitudes of the youth.

Manning Walker wanted to make the film as freely as possible, so he hired a cinematographer who was familiar with manual work. They didn't want to slavishly follow the script.

As part of the process, he held workshops with British youth.

“The girls were 16-17 years old and the boys 19-20 years old. We talked to them about music, clothes and consent. We also showed two scenes from the film and none of them recognized sexual coercion in the story,” says Manning Walker.

Manning Walker was dismayed by the attitudes of the youth. He had believed that attitudes would have progressed since his own teenage years.

“Many of the boys reasoned that the girl had slept with the boy the night before, which of course is no justification. Another thing that stood out was that the girl didn't leave and didn't say no,” he says.

“So all kinds of explanations, which on the other hand meant that there was a great need for these workshops. Many of the girls emphasized that girls shouldn't get drunk and that it's good for them to think about what to wear.”

Manning Walker it doesn't hurt if his film also wears an enlightened cloak. According to him, the creators are even ready for an educational tour around the film, despite the fact that the audience has often overlooked the educational stories.

“To me, teaching is not a bad word”, Manning Walker bangs on the counter ball.

“For me, the best movies are the ones that, at the end, make you think about your own life and how to change.”

He did not immediately come up with his own example of such a work. After silence and a little laughter, one movie comes up.

“The Lion King.”