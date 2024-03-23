Movies | The Fifth part of the Mad Max film series coming in May, premiering at the Cannes Film Festival

The previous part of the film series, Fury Road, which premiered in 2014, is considered the best action film of the 2010s.

Australian by George Miller guided by Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga -film will premiere in May as part of the Cannes Film Festival, says the festival in its announcement.

It's about Mad Max -from the fifth part of the films. Plays young Furiosa Anya Taylor-Joy.

First Mad Max was completed in 1979 and starred in it Mel Gibson.

The fourth part of the series, which premiered in 2014, Fury Road is considered the best action movie of the 2010s.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will be shown in Cannes on May 15, and in Finland the film will be released in theaters on Friday, May 24.